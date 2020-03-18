From Amitabh Bachchan to Katrina Kaif, this is how celebs have asked us to stay safe amidst Coronavirus!

The threat of coronavirus is increasing by the hour and all measures are taken by the authorities to combat the global pandemic. Even the entertainment industry has come to a halt amidst the corona scares and in the time, when people need to support others, many Bollywood stars have come out and urge people to stay strong!

A lot of celebrities shared alertness and awareness posts. We look at some of their social media posts that should be read by one and all. Amitabh Bachchan was the first one to come out and talk about his views and how to take precautionary measures. The Superstar shared a video and narrated a verse you all must listen.

Have a look right here:

T 3468 - Concerned about the COVID 19 .. just doodled some lines .. in verse .. please stay safe .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 12, 2020

Mahesh Babu emphasized more on how social distancing can help prevent the virus spread. He posted a video showing how if one matchstick is not in range of the fire the other matchsticks won't get burnt. The video was a creative one and showed fire as a metaphor for the virus and matchsticks as a metaphor for humans. A nice metaphor to establish the current climate in the country:

Priyanka Chopra also took to her handle and shared, "We're all in this together. Let's stay informed and do what we can to help stop the spread of #Covid19. Have a look at the video right here:

Prabhas posted a picture where he said the words- "Yes it's a tough health and public safety challenge, but remember each one of us had a role to play in conquering the #COVID19 pandemic. Few precautions & staying away from misinformation will help curb its escalation."

View this post on Instagram #COVID19 A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas) on Mar 16, 2020 at 9:04am PDT

Zoya Akhtar uploaded a story that gave out the message of "Stay safe – Stay in – Stay Sanitised" and told people to stay aware.

Shraddha Kapoor took it to her handle and reposted a video while wishing everyone to take care:

Certain celebs had a quirkier approach. They provided us with a tinge of light heartiness to us in these really heavy times while at the same time urging everyone to stay safe.

Tiger Shroff shared a picture of himself from his latest movie Baaghi 3 with a mask added for protection:

Sara Ali Khan shared a fun boomerang conveying everyone to stay safe:

View this post on Instagram Stay safe everyone @pumaindia A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Mar 17, 2020 at 12:41am PDT

Katrina Kaif took to her social media and shared #WorkOutAtHome routines that people can follow while implementing social isolation and further stay fit:

We can evidently see that Bollywood is really doing their part by spreading alertness and awareness through their popular channels. The real question is… Are you?

