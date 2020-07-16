From Anil Kapoor's AK vs AK to Rajkummar Rao's Ludo, Netflix announces 17 originals
Anil Kapoor's AK vs AK, Bobby Deol's Class of 83, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanya Malhotra's Ludo, Netflix announces over 17 originals!
Netflix has announced a very ambitious line-up of over 17 originals that will stream on its platform soon. Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena is all set to land on August 12, as the actress announced on her Instagram earlier today. And now, all the other actors have done the same.
Here are the announcements that may excite you:
1. AK vs AK
What would happen if Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor come together? It's AK vs AK and the war seems to be on! Here's Kapoor's announcement of the project and what we can expect from the plot:
2. Class of 83
Bobby Deol's career has found a new lease post Race 3 and Housefull 4. And now, Class of 83, produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, promises to be a character he has never dabbled with before. This is what he has to say about playing the role that seems to be one of his most challenging characters:
3. Ludo
Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Pankaj Tripathi unite for Anurag Basu's Ludo, an ensemble that is touted to be on the similar lines of Basu's Life in a Metro. Rao's character looks exciting and eccentric. Here's his announcement of the film:
Watch four players take fate into their own hands in a high stakes game where nothing is a coincidence and everything is planned @anuragbasuofficial @bachchan @fatimasanashaikh @adityaroykapur @sanyamalhotra_ @pearlemaany @pankajtripathi @rohitsaraf10 @ashanegi @bhushankumar @tanibasu @tseries.official @anuragbasuproductions ð²ð²ð²ð²#Ludo Coming soon on @netflix_in
4. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare
Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar, two firehouse of performers come together for a firehouse of a film. Female bonding on the Hindi celluloid always crackles the narratives and the audiences, and this film should hopefully shine like the stars in its moniker. Here comes Pednekar's take on her next film:
Watch Dolly and kitty fight their silent battles while they navigate womanhood, sisterhood, love and eveything in between in this charming story about finding freedom.Can't wait to shine with you my chamakta sitara @konkona â¨ @vikrantmassey87 @alankrita601 @shobha9168 @ektarkapoor @ruchikaakapoor @balajimotionpictures @kubbrasait #AamirBhashir @kkundrra @amolparashar Coming soon on @netflix_in #DollyKittyAurWohChamakteSitare
5. Torbaaz
Sanjay Dutt seems to be on a working spree over the last few years. The way he has described the plot of Torbaaz, his next film, it seems it's going to be something special. Have a look:
A man rises from personal tragedy to lead a group of children from a refugee camp to victory, transforming their lives through the game of cricket. It's almost time to play! @nargisfakhri @rahuldevofficial #Torbaaz @ramitts @rajuchadhawave @girish_malik Coming soon on @netflix_in
6. Ginny Weds Sunny
After URI and Bala, Yami Gautam has become a reliable, resilient performer. And Ginny Weds Sunny, where she unites with Vikrant Massey, seems to be yet another promising outing from the actor, this is what she says about the film:
A match-maker by profession, this mother is determined to write a fairy tale love story for her daughter who clearly has other plans. Will it really be Sunny in paradise for Ginny? @vikrantmassey87 @puneet_khanna and I are so excited to take you on this rollercoaster with us! #GinnyWedsSunny @bachchan.vinod @soundrya.production @sonymusicindiaComing soon on @netflix_in
7. Tribhanga
Kajol, Tanvi Azmi, Mithila Palkar, and Renuka Shahane assemble to narrate the story of three women who dance to their own beats. Here is Palkar's Instagram post about the film:
A story about three women who dance to their own beat, #Tribhanga shows you the perfection in imperfection. @kajol @azmitanve @renukash710 and I are so excited for you to get to know us!ðð»ðð»ðð» @kajol @azmitanve @renukash710 @ajaydevgn @ajaydevgnfilms @banijayasia @siddharthpmalhotra @parag7488 @rishinegi24 @deepak30000 Coming soon on @netflix_in !
8. Masaba Masaba
Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba Gupta makes her acting debut with the intriguingly titled Masaba Masaba. This is how she feels about making her debut:
The apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree does it @neena_gupta ? ðExcited to be making my acting debut in the scripted series ‘ Masaba Masaba ‘ with who else but Neenaji! Coming soon on @netflix_in @chinxter @ashviniyardi @viniyardfilms @neilbhoopalam #masabamasaba ð¥³ð¥³
9. Bhaag Beanie Bhaag
Is this a humorous take on Bhaag Milkha Bhaag? No! Swara Bhasker explains in detail about her next project:
Breathe Beanie Breathe â®ï¸ There's method Beanie's maddness! I swear. Ok maybe not. You'll find out soon enough as you watch her get life her together in the midst of all the mayhem #BhaagBeanieBhaag ðð± @mutant_india @smwhtlatelatif @thesaranfiles @showmetheravi @davidbernad @fneelshah @whydebbierao @ishaannair7 @abivarghese @dollysingh @varunthakur @saracapela @jrmellocastro @devikajodhani @sanjeev_n_kumar ð¥³ð¥³ðð Coming soon on @netflix_in #comingsoon #mynext
10. A Suitable Boy
Mira Nair's portrayal of a woman's search for a suitable boy for her daughter, starring Ishaan Khatter and Tabu is all set to arrive on Netflix too. Have a look at Khatter's post right here:
The other Netflix originals that are all set to stream on the platform are Bombay Rose, Kaali Khuhi, Bombay Begums, and Raat Akeli Hai.
