From Anil Kapoor's AK vs AK to Rajkummar Rao's Ludo, Netflix announces 17 originals

Netflix has announced a very ambitious line-up of over 17 originals that will stream on its platform soon. Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena is all set to land on August 12, as the actress announced on her Instagram earlier today. And now, all the other actors have done the same.

Here are the announcements that may excite you:

1. AK vs AK

What would happen if Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor come together? It's AK vs AK and the war seems to be on! Here's Kapoor's announcement of the project and what we can expect from the plot:

2. Class of 83

Bobby Deol's career has found a new lease post Race 3 and Housefull 4. And now, Class of 83, produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, promises to be a character he has never dabbled with before. This is what he has to say about playing the role that seems to be one of his most challenging characters:

3. Ludo

Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Pankaj Tripathi unite for Anurag Basu's Ludo, an ensemble that is touted to be on the similar lines of Basu's Life in a Metro. Rao's character looks exciting and eccentric. Here's his announcement of the film:

4. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar, two firehouse of performers come together for a firehouse of a film. Female bonding on the Hindi celluloid always crackles the narratives and the audiences, and this film should hopefully shine like the stars in its moniker. Here comes Pednekar's take on her next film:

5. Torbaaz

Sanjay Dutt seems to be on a working spree over the last few years. The way he has described the plot of Torbaaz, his next film, it seems it's going to be something special. Have a look:

6. Ginny Weds Sunny

After URI and Bala, Yami Gautam has become a reliable, resilient performer. And Ginny Weds Sunny, where she unites with Vikrant Massey, seems to be yet another promising outing from the actor, this is what she says about the film:

7. Tribhanga

Kajol, Tanvi Azmi, Mithila Palkar, and Renuka Shahane assemble to narrate the story of three women who dance to their own beats. Here is Palkar's Instagram post about the film:

8. Masaba Masaba

Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba Gupta makes her acting debut with the intriguingly titled Masaba Masaba. This is how she feels about making her debut:

9. Bhaag Beanie Bhaag

Is this a humorous take on Bhaag Milkha Bhaag? No! Swara Bhasker explains in detail about her next project:

10. A Suitable Boy

Mira Nair's portrayal of a woman's search for a suitable boy for her daughter, starring Ishaan Khatter and Tabu is all set to arrive on Netflix too. Have a look at Khatter's post right here:

The other Netflix originals that are all set to stream on the platform are Bombay Rose, Kaali Khuhi, Bombay Begums, and Raat Akeli Hai.

