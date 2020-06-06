From Ballet to Pole Dance, Jacqueline Fernandez sure knows how to groove!
Jacqueline Fernandez' dance moves have been raved about in not one but several of her movies and music videos.
It's difficult not to notice how incredibly well Jacqueline Fernandez has honed her dancing skills. The actress's moves have been raved about in not one but several of her movies and music videos. Jackie always leaves audiences mesmerised with her dance moves and captivating elegance.
Jacqueline grabbed eyeballs with her sizzling pole dance in the song 'Chandralekha' from the movie A Gentleman, and 'Heeriye' from the film Race 3. The audience was stunned with her pole dancing skills, and the videos of the songs went viral! Here's her Instagram post getting everyone excited about her song:
Later, Jackie left the audience amazed with another dance form - belly dancing. She shared a video on Instagram that showed her busting some awesome belly dancing moves against the backdrop of her hit number 'Aa Zara' from Murder 2. In case you missed it, check it out below!
Doesn't Jacqueline look absolutely stunning as she unleashes the dancing queen within her? We're loving the way her body moves to the music as if the song was made just for her.
View this post on Instagram
Just the beginning.. #dabanggreloaded Dubai! #rehearsals with my @immisskhan ðÂÂÂÂ¦ÂÂÂÂ
Then came another difficult but magical dance form that Jackie aced - Ballet! This video only goes on to show that Jacqueline Fernandez can adapt to any dance form and make it her own. Be it pole dance, Ballet or belly dance, the Sri Lankan beauty can do it all!
View this post on Instagram
This is for the 22.4 million of you right here with me.. It’s been a while since I celebrated you and what you mean to me. You have been with me through the good and the bad and you’ve stuck around through it all. That makes you FAMILY. I hope I’m always there to make you smile and give you hope whenever you need it.. here’s to making our family one of ‘respect’ and ‘loyalty’ and growing till we reach the stars âÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂ love always, Jacqueline Fernandez
Not only these dance forms, but Jacqueline Fernandez can also perform folk dance and Kathak. This is why she was the perfect actress to be an integral part of the launch of the recently premiered show 'Home Dancer', which allowed people to participate and showcase their dance moves from home in during the coronavirus lockdown.
View this post on Instagram
Sofa shift kar do, curtains utha do, stage bana do… apne ghar pe!! Disney+ Hotstar ka naya show #HomeDancer is here ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ» 1. Upload your dance videos 2. Ban jao famous home dancer 3. Jeeto lakhs, ghar baithe baithe! Kyunki ab har floor, dance floor!
And if you watched her latest music video, Genda Phool, you know she truly knows how to shake a leg! Which of her songs and dance videos did you like the most?
On the work front, Jackie was last seen in the Netflix movie titled Mrs Serial Killer. The film was directed by Shirish Kunder and also starred Manoj Bajpayee. Mrs Serial Killer starred Jacqueline as Sona Mukherjee, a woman who can do anything to save her husband.
Jacqueline Fernandez is at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse since the lockdown started. She along with Iulia Vantur and a host of other people are at the Khan farmhouse. All pictures/Jacqueline Fernandez' Instagram account
Ever since she has been there, Jacqueline Fernandez has been sharing some pretty cool pictures from the farmhouse. Jacqueline also celebrated Ahil Sharma's fourth birthday with the entire family.
Speaking about her experience living there, Jacqueline Fernandez shared, "At the farm, I ride horses, swim, run and do yoga to keep myself fit. Being amidst nature has never felt so good. This lockdown has helped me devote more time to activities that I enjoy. This includes reading, too."
Jacqueline Fernandez further added, "Earlier, I wouldn't be so much in touch with them, but lately, I have been spending a lot of time with them, though virtually."
For the uninitiated, Salman Khan has been playing host to 20-odd people, including Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur, director Abhiraj Minawala and wife, and Waluscha De Sousa during the lockdown. It's been more than a month the stars are living in Panvel.
"Now, there are about 22 people holed up in the estate, including Sohail's son Nirvaan, his three friends and the staff. Fortunately, the bungalow is massive with nine bedrooms and two pools. So, social distancing is not a problem," added a source in an interview with mid-day.
Jacqueline Fernandez and other celebrities, everyone is having the best days of their lives. Courtesy, social media! "My Sunday night is sorted!! Gonna binge watch all the thrilling murder mysteries on my #Killerwatchlist. The watchlist will soon have an interesting addition as Mrs Serial Killer premieres on May 1 only on Netflix!! What does your watchlist look like? [sic]" shared the actress.
Jacqueline Fernandez is also keen on making films during the quarantine session. Productive much?
