From Ballet to Pole Dance, Jacqueline Fernandez sure knows how to groove!

It's difficult not to notice how incredibly well Jacqueline Fernandez has honed her dancing skills. The actress's moves have been raved about in not one but several of her movies and music videos. Jackie always leaves audiences mesmerised with her dance moves and captivating elegance.

Jacqueline grabbed eyeballs with her sizzling pole dance in the song 'Chandralekha' from the movie A Gentleman, and 'Heeriye' from the film Race 3. The audience was stunned with her pole dancing skills, and the videos of the songs went viral! Here's her Instagram post getting everyone excited about her song:

Later, Jackie left the audience amazed with another dance form - belly dancing. She shared a video on Instagram that showed her busting some awesome belly dancing moves against the backdrop of her hit number 'Aa Zara' from Murder 2. In case you missed it, check it out below!

Doesn't Jacqueline look absolutely stunning as she unleashes the dancing queen within her? We're loving the way her body moves to the music as if the song was made just for her.

Then came another difficult but magical dance form that Jackie aced - Ballet! This video only goes on to show that Jacqueline Fernandez can adapt to any dance form and make it her own. Be it pole dance, Ballet or belly dance, the Sri Lankan beauty can do it all!

Not only these dance forms, but Jacqueline Fernandez can also perform folk dance and Kathak. This is why she was the perfect actress to be an integral part of the launch of the recently premiered show 'Home Dancer', which allowed people to participate and showcase their dance moves from home in during the coronavirus lockdown.

And if you watched her latest music video, Genda Phool, you know she truly knows how to shake a leg! Which of her songs and dance videos did you like the most?

On the work front, Jackie was last seen in the Netflix movie titled Mrs Serial Killer. The film was directed by Shirish Kunder and also starred Manoj Bajpayee. Mrs Serial Killer starred Jacqueline as Sona Mukherjee, a woman who can do anything to save her husband.

