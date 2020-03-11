From bean to cup

Are you a coffee lover who just can’t have enough of the aroma? But also can’t make your peace with the instant coffee available off shelves? Here’s a workshop that will take your home brewing skills up a notch, or two.

Brewclever and KC Roasters have come together to teach you how to use the moka pot. The session starts with an understanding of coffee processing and roasting methods and moves on to the history of the moka pot.

Here on, with live demos, you will be taken through this method of brewing with the right temperature, ratios and apparatus. At the end of it, you will be able to brew the perfect cup and understand the differences between other methods of brewing and make the right choice for yourself.

On March 13, 4.30 pm

At Foodhall at Vama, Peddar Road, Cumballa Hill.

Call 23871442

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 500

