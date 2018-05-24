From beer to jazz: These venues know how to make city's senior citizens smile!

From jazz to bonding over chilled beer, venues are curating events especially for senior citizens



A senior citizen enjoys at an earlier event by Dignity Foundation, founded by Dr Sheilu Sreenivasan

Sixty-eight-year-old Fatima Fernandes lives with her 60-year-old brother, Donald, who is dependent on her for care. With the children settled abroad, it can get lonely. But that isn't a bother for her. "I love gardening, reading and socialising. I often like to drop into Doolally for a beer with my friends. We have been to the Bandra and Peddar Road outlets," says the Colaba resident, who is geared up to take part in the brewery's first of many two-hour fun meet-ups for senior citizens every Friday, starting tomorrow. "I enjoy their curated programmes, and the beer as well," Fernandes quips, adding that she is always on the lookout for something interesting to keep her engaged.



What's in store

Doolally's upcoming event, Dignity Elysium for the 50+, has been planned with Dignity Foundation, which has been conducting its Chai Masti sessions at 30 outlets across the country. Dr Sheilu Sreenivasan, founder of Dignity Foundation has brought onboard one of their seasoned coordinators for the first meet. "We will begin with games that will stimulate their interest, be it politics, general environment, etc. Brain power games, such as mental maths and quizzes, will help to determine their interests, based on which we will curate the rest of the time. Besides the interactive games, beer and snacks, as well as companionship [will] entertain the group," says Sreenivasan.



Dr Sheilu Sreenivasan



"Senior citizens are looking for company to douse their loneliness. This is a great initiative to cheer them up. It is quite possible that they will develop new friendships and camaraderie at the meet. We will also discuss current affairs. Based on the feedback, we plan to offer detailed workshops on wine tasting, calligraphy, handwriting analysis and even palmistry."



Jenga and chess

Senior citizens have been making most of neighbourhood bars and restaurants that offer such activities. Tresha Guha, brand manager, Doolally, has recorded a footfall of senior citizens sometimes in tow with their grandkids. "We noticed that they enjoyed a game of jenga or chess. We even had individual sign-ups for our curated art workshops. The idea was to offer something on a regular basis where they could eat a little, drink a little, and chill out," explains Guha.



Grab a free cocktail

Apart from Doolally, The Quarter at the Royal Opera House is another senior citizen-friendly venue. Co-founder Nakul Toshniwal says, "Our Sunday Sundowners, initiated with older folks at the core, are all about making room for those who wish to enjoy music and entertainment in an intimate yet comfortable environment." The Quarter also offers one free whiskey-based cocktail at any event there to those aged above 60.