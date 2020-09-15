From Bhinmal to Mumbai, producer Anil Jain is all set to take the music industry by storm!

The recently released love song, Taveez featuring Bollywood Star Ranjha Vikram Singh and Punjab Actor Sara Gurpal has grossed over 3 million views and growing day by day.

The song since it's day of release has been garnering praises and has become the love anthem of the year. The song is produced by Running Horses Music.

Co-Producer of running horses music, Anil Jain is quite happy about the response the song has got. But his journey to the music industry has not been an easy one.

Hailing from a small town of Bhinmal, Rajasthan, Anil was always inclined and interested in music and films. When he came to Bombay in 2000, it wasn't easy for him to enter in the industry.

After setting up his Automobile business, Anil began his journey with the Marathi film industry and at the same time made a few contacts from bollywood, one of them being his co-producer and partner actor Ranjha Vikram Singh. This helped Anil take the leap of faith from Marathi into mainstream Bollywood.

After establishing their own company Running Horses Studios, they produced their first film Fauji Calling featuring Ranjha Vikram Singh and Sharman Joshi, where Jain was a producer.

As Anil also had his interest towards music, they formed a music company under the Running Horses group and named it Running Horses Music.

Talking more about it, Anil said, "Running horses music has uptil now produced 3 songs including Taveez and two punjabi songs and we have a vision of becoming a premium music label of the country , we have over 200 songs in the pipe line for the next year in multiple languages. We will be soon collaborating with the best in the industry while striving to give an opportunity to talented outsiders, singers ,music directors and actors."

Also, Anil after dabbling with films and music is also all set to launch his entertainment app too, which he promises to reveal very soon.

