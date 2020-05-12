From Boston to Bombay: Bappi Lahiri, Bappa, Shaan, Sameer, Anuradha to create the song, Saath Do

Bappi Lahiri has joined the ever-growing list of artistes coming together to pay tribute to Corona warriors. The veteran composer and son Bappa have roped in Shaan, lyricist Sameer Anjaan and Boston-based singer Anuradha Palakurthi to create the song, Saath do.

Bappa, who is stationed in Los Angeles, says he wanted to compose a number that highlighted the theme of unity even as we are staying in self-isolation amidst the crisis. A quick phone call to Anjaan and several brainstorming sessions later, the duo gave shape to the song. "My father, who is presenting the song, wanted me to do the vocals after he heard my composition. But, I wanted Shaan and Anuradha to render it," says Bappa.

Over the next few days, Shaan and Palakurthi, separated by continents but united through the endeavour, recorded their portions at their home studios. "Despite being stationed in different countries, we have all come together for the track. Now, I will request celebrities to feature in the video," adds Bappa of the song that will drop online later this week.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news