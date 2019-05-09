From breaking TV sets, to crying aloud: This is how Ajax-Tottenham fans reacted after UCL semi-final
Tottenham, who was down 2-0, in the first half and trailing 3-0 overall, looked down and out before Lucas Moura's heroics turned the team's fortunes dramatically. The English club won the contest by 3-3 in terms of aggregate.
Living up to its expectations, Ajax played an aggressive brand of football right from the beginning of the match at Johan Cruyff Arena and soon Matthijs de Ligt's header ensured the team's first goal.
In the 35th minute, Ajax doubled its lead after Hakim Ziyech netted a superb strike to give his team a strong advantage.
Few believed that Tottenham could come back into the game by achieving similar feats what Liverpool had done at Anfield.
The remarkable turnaround began after Moura gave Tottenham its first goal in the 55th minute. Four minutes later, the 26-year-old Brazilian struck another to level with Ajax.
Wilting under pressure after back-to-back goals, Ajax tried to adopt a defensive strategy to stop Tottenham, who were by then had discovered their red-hot form and looked menacing in the field.
Moura then rose to the occasion once again when he scored his third goal in the 96th minute, igniting wild celebrations in the Tottenham camp. Its coach Mauricio Pochettino could not hide his tears of joy as his team relished the unlikely victory.
Here is how football fans all over the world reacted to the insane finish:
Dreams do come true!! Well done to MP , his coaches and staff, the players , who never gave up and our fantastic supporters in achieving this great result. Proud to be in this @SpursOfficial family and can’t wait for the CHAMPIONS LEAGUE final #AjaxTottenham #COYS— Cliff Jones (@Cliff_Jones11) May 8, 2019
I will never get my head around people not being able to show positive emotions towards what we have had the privilege of witnessing these last couple of days.— Rob Jeffery (@R_Jeffery) May 8, 2019
It’s cool, it’s your life & in my humble opinion...your loss ðÂ¤ÂðÂÂ»#AjaxTottenham
Those that said you will never amount to anything. #AjaxTottenham pic.twitter.com/Z7wqCmq0Dp— EBIRE Michael (@EbireFameMusik) May 8, 2019
ðÂÂ¨Tottenham going wild in the locker room after their win ðÂÂÂ (@ErikLamela)#Tottenham #lucasmoura #moura #archie #aplit #deligt #championsleague #spurs #ajatot #Ajax #AjaxTottenham #tadic #lamela #coys pic.twitter.com/Sc0EVzwTn7— The Culture Updates ðÂ¥¶ (@UpdatesCulture) May 8, 2019
Ajax fans right now ! ðÂÂÂðÂÂ±#AjaxTottenham#AJATOT #Ajax pic.twitter.com/k7CrXonlyN— Dhoni pribadi putra (@DhoniPP) May 8, 2019
From this video my dads sent me, im assuming spurs won #AjaxTottenham pic.twitter.com/dILqgi5kPG— chloe read (@chloe_read18) May 8, 2019
Lucas Moura in the changing room. #AjaxTottenham #AJAXTOT pic.twitter.com/1sq6BiASwB— Sheikh N5 ðÂ¤²ðÂÂ¾ (@N5madethis) May 8, 2019
And to think I almost gave up and went to bed at 9pm ðÂ¤£ #COYS #AjaxTottenham pic.twitter.com/uPgs3gF005— Hannah Davies (@davieshannah32) May 8, 2019
Great scenes from Amsterdam as all the travelling spurs fans celebrate the comeback #AjaxTottenham pic.twitter.com/QRdW8FgOHx— Sean Byrne Quinn (@SeanByrneQuinn1) May 8, 2019
Ajax and Barca fans talking about lifting that CL in Madrid together in Cruyff’s name only to get knocked out by Origi, shaqiri , Sissoko and Lucas Moura. ðÂ¤Â #Tottenham #AjaxTottenham pic.twitter.com/0LPpLoCHMC— Waltermurimi92 (@waltermurimi92) May 8, 2019
What a time to be alive #ChampionsLeague #AjaxTottenham pic.twitter.com/gePLHVGkBA— habibi (@neoxlegacy98) May 8, 2019
If spurs win the champions league this is what arsenal need to do #AjaxTottenham pic.twitter.com/nF48UrAEje— Sufy (@sufyaan22) May 8, 2019
Guys football will kill you!! Ajax played well but Spurs showed the right attitude to want to win it #AjaxTottenham pic.twitter.com/JfakiKjtft— Phenyo LeepileðÂÂ¸ (@phenyoleepile) May 8, 2019
#AJATOT #AjaxTottenham #UCLfinal— Mario (@MarioF_79) May 8, 2019
Spurs players right now: pic.twitter.com/FKFgiOdrrb
I thought I’d bet on the #AjaxTottenham game and I’m glad I didðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/M1FMJ1mPXn— Ben (@BenIsPrettyFly) May 8, 2019
#LiverpoolBarca the most amazing comeback ever— dave M âÂÂï¸Â ðÂ¥Â (@davemacladd) May 8, 2019
Tottenham: hold my beer ðÂÂº #AjaxTottenham
Damn no wonder Barcelona and Ajax have a good relationship. They're both bottlejobs ðÂ¤£ðÂÂÂ #AjaxTottenham— NumeroUno #1 (was @KhiemMUFC) (@DeGeaRole_) May 8, 2019
#Barcelona And #Ajax in #24hours #UCL #AJATOT #COYS #ChampionsLeagueFinal #WednesdayMotivation #JKLive #IVotedEFF #ChampionsLeague #LFC #LIVBAR #LIVTOT #Liverpool #Klopp #England #Fortnite #ForTheThrone #Messi #AJATOT #ajatot #AjaxTottenham #YNWA #Endgame #Video #Instagram pic.twitter.com/sQPxiNwfBv— SADDAM SHEIKH HUSSEIN (@Officialsaddam_) May 8, 2019
