From breaking TV sets, to crying aloud: This is how Ajax-Tottenham fans reacted after UCL semi-final

Updated: May 09, 2019, 15:27 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Lucas Moura rose to the occasion once again when he scored his third goal in the 96th minute, igniting wild celebrations in the Tottenham camp.

From breaking TV sets, to crying aloud: This is how Ajax-Tottenham fans reacted after UCL semi-final
Inconsolable Ajax players after the match

Tottenham, who was down 2-0, in the first half and trailing 3-0 overall, looked down and out before Lucas Moura's heroics turned the team's fortunes dramatically. The English club won the contest by 3-3 in terms of aggregate.

Living up to its expectations, Ajax played an aggressive brand of football right from the beginning of the match at Johan Cruyff Arena and soon Matthijs de Ligt's header ensured the team's first goal.

Also Read: Tottenham shocks Ajax, to face Liverpool in Champions League final

In the 35th minute, Ajax doubled its lead after Hakim Ziyech netted a superb strike to give his team a strong advantage.

Few believed that Tottenham could come back into the game by achieving similar feats what Liverpool had done at Anfield.

The remarkable turnaround began after Moura gave Tottenham its first goal in the 55th minute. Four minutes later, the 26-year-old Brazilian struck another to level with Ajax.

Wilting under pressure after back-to-back goals, Ajax tried to adopt a defensive strategy to stop Tottenham, who were by then had discovered their red-hot form and looked menacing in the field.

Also Read: Six of the greatest comebacks in Champions League

Moura then rose to the occasion once again when he scored his third goal in the 96th minute, igniting wild celebrations in the Tottenham camp. Its coach Mauricio Pochettino could not hide his tears of joy as his team relished the unlikely victory.

Here is how football fans all over the world reacted to the insane finish:

Catch up on all the latest IPL News and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

tottenham hotspuruefa champions leaguefootballsports news

IPL 2019: Mohammad Azharuddin predicts the IPL winner!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK