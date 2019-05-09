From breaking TV sets, to crying aloud: This is how Ajax-Tottenham fans reacted after UCL semi-final

football

Lucas Moura rose to the occasion once again when he scored his third goal in the 96th minute, igniting wild celebrations in the Tottenham camp.

Inconsolable Ajax players after the match

Tottenham, who was down 2-0, in the first half and trailing 3-0 overall, looked down and out before Lucas Moura's heroics turned the team's fortunes dramatically. The English club won the contest by 3-3 in terms of aggregate.

Living up to its expectations, Ajax played an aggressive brand of football right from the beginning of the match at Johan Cruyff Arena and soon Matthijs de Ligt's header ensured the team's first goal.

In the 35th minute, Ajax doubled its lead after Hakim Ziyech netted a superb strike to give his team a strong advantage.

Few believed that Tottenham could come back into the game by achieving similar feats what Liverpool had done at Anfield.

The remarkable turnaround began after Moura gave Tottenham its first goal in the 55th minute. Four minutes later, the 26-year-old Brazilian struck another to level with Ajax.

Wilting under pressure after back-to-back goals, Ajax tried to adopt a defensive strategy to stop Tottenham, who were by then had discovered their red-hot form and looked menacing in the field.

Moura then rose to the occasion once again when he scored his third goal in the 96th minute, igniting wild celebrations in the Tottenham camp. Its coach Mauricio Pochettino could not hide his tears of joy as his team relished the unlikely victory.

Here is how football fans all over the world reacted to the insane finish:

Dreams do come true!! Well done to MP , his coaches and staff, the players , who never gave up and our fantastic supporters in achieving this great result. Proud to be in this @SpursOfficial family and can’t wait for the CHAMPIONS LEAGUE final #AjaxTottenham #COYS — Cliff Jones (@Cliff_Jones11) May 8, 2019

I will never get my head around people not being able to show positive emotions towards what we have had the privilege of witnessing these last couple of days.



It’s cool, it’s your life & in my humble opinion...your loss ðÂ¤ÂðÂÂ»#AjaxTottenham — Rob Jeffery (@R_Jeffery) May 8, 2019

Those that said you will never amount to anything. #AjaxTottenham pic.twitter.com/Z7wqCmq0Dp — EBIRE Michael (@EbireFameMusik) May 8, 2019

From this video my dads sent me, im assuming spurs won #AjaxTottenham pic.twitter.com/dILqgi5kPG — chloe read (@chloe_read18) May 8, 2019

And to think I almost gave up and went to bed at 9pm ðÂ¤£ #COYS #AjaxTottenham pic.twitter.com/uPgs3gF005 — Hannah Davies (@davieshannah32) May 8, 2019

Great scenes from Amsterdam as all the travelling spurs fans celebrate the comeback #AjaxTottenham pic.twitter.com/QRdW8FgOHx — Sean Byrne Quinn (@SeanByrneQuinn1) May 8, 2019

Ajax and Barca fans talking about lifting that CL in Madrid together in Cruyff’s name only to get knocked out by Origi, shaqiri , Sissoko and Lucas Moura. ðÂ¤Â #Tottenham #AjaxTottenham pic.twitter.com/0LPpLoCHMC — Waltermurimi92 (@waltermurimi92) May 8, 2019

If spurs win the champions league this is what arsenal need to do #AjaxTottenham pic.twitter.com/nF48UrAEje — Sufy (@sufyaan22) May 8, 2019

Guys football will kill you!! Ajax played well but Spurs showed the right attitude to want to win it #AjaxTottenham pic.twitter.com/JfakiKjtft — Phenyo LeepileðÂÂ¸ (@phenyoleepile) May 8, 2019

I thought I’d bet on the #AjaxTottenham game and I’m glad I didðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/M1FMJ1mPXn — Ben (@BenIsPrettyFly) May 8, 2019

#LiverpoolBarca the most amazing comeback ever



Tottenham: hold my beer ðÂÂº #AjaxTottenham — dave M âÂÂï¸Â ðÂ¥Â (@davemacladd) May 8, 2019

Damn no wonder Barcelona and Ajax have a good relationship. They're both bottlejobs ðÂ¤£ðÂÂÂ #AjaxTottenham — NumeroUno #1 (was @KhiemMUFC) (@DeGeaRole_) May 8, 2019

