From celebrating brotherhood to animated Chulbul Panday!

Salman Khan is said to have worked on his Eid track, Bhai Bhai, till the last-minute. The reason it was released late on Monday night — it was almost midnight. The song, shot at his Panvel farmhouse, talks of communal harmony. Composed by his favourite music duo Sajid-Wajid, the lyrics have been penned by the superstar and Danish Sabri. There is also a portion rendered by rapper Ruhaan Arshad — Sallu's latest blue-eyed boy from Hyderabad. Throughout the video, Khan is slaying with his collection of check shirts. Checks are in.

Animated Chulbul

Salman Khan's film franchise, Dabangg, is being turned into an animated series, planned across two seasons. It is slated to release on an OTT platform. Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan terms it the next logical step to further grow the franchise. The show will feature the animated avatars of Chulbul Pandey (Khan) as well as other characters, including Rajjo (Sonakshi Sinha), Prajapati (the late Vinod Khanna), Chhedi Singh (Sonu Sood), Bachcha Bhaiya (Prakash Raj) and Bali (Sudeep). It will be made by filmmaker Ketan Mehta's animation company.

Arbaaz Khan talking about the project said, "Dabangg's biggest USP is that it is a complete family entertainer and thus, the next logical step to further grow the franchise was to enter the animation space. The medium offers unparalleled creative freedom with storytelling, and we can focus on shorter standalone stories in lieu of longer, linear narratives. Chulbul's persona is larger than life and in animation, his adventures will be showcased as never seen before. We are very happy to be working with Cosmos-Maya on this glorious franchise which has won the heart of millions. The union has been organic in the sense that the franchise and the studio have both captured the pulse of the Indian masses with entertaining grassroots level storytelling and relatable narratives. Exciting times lie ahead."

