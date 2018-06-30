From films to ad shoots, here's what is keeping Kriti Sanon busy

Kriti Sanon has taken off for Chandigarh to wrap up the last schedule of Rohit Jugraj's Arjun Patiala, which has Diljit Dosanjh as co-star.

Kriti Sanon has taken off for Chandigarh to wrap up the last schedule of Rohit Jugraj’s Arjun Patiala, which has Diljit Dosanjh as co-star. As soon as she arrived from Bangkok after attending an awards gala last weekend, she dived into her ad shoots. From Chandigarh, Kriti heads to London for the shoot of Sajid Khan’s Housefull 4. Simultaneously, she is also prepping to play a warrior princess in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat. There’s lots on her plate.

After working in films like "Heropanti", "Dilwale", "Raabta" and "Bareilly Ki Barfi", actress Kriti Sanon says she is ecstatic to share work space with actor Sanjay Dutt in the upcoming historical period drama "Panipat".

Kriti, without revealing much about her role, told IANS here: "I am very excited, although more of my scenes are going to be with Arjun Kapoor, but to share the same work space with Sanjay sir is going to be great."

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, "Panipat" will tell the story of what led to the third Battle of Panipat.

When it comes to Kriti's filmography, she has featured in films of a different genres from masala entertainers like "Diwale" to a slice-of-life film such as "Bareilly Ki Barfi".

