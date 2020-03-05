From Chhichhore to Saaho to Baaghi 3, how Shraddha Kapoor is proving her versatility!

Shraddha Kapoor has time and again proved her versatility as an actress by giving promising performances one after the other and within a short span of time, the actress has surely aced the various transformations as she brings us her many avatars- from Stree to now, action girl in Baaghi 3.

Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in a brand new avatar in her upcoming Baaghi 3 and the fact that Shraddha has taken a leap from level 1 to level 100 for this, the audiences have their mind blown for such a change. In her most recent releases, from Stree to Chhichhore and then Saaho, each of the films brought us a new character by Shraddha and we love that versatility.

The trailer of her upcoming Baaghi 3 dropped a while back and seeing Shraddha in such a bold avatar has taken the audiences by wow. As we inch closer to the release on Friday, we are eyeing her action sequences already. Shraddha surely knows how to grip the attention of the audiences and always tries to become better at her craft by constant perseverance and the end result is nothing but a treat to the sore eyes.

Shraddha Kapoor's next release is just a couple of hours away alongside Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3 releasing on March 6, 2020. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. And after that, she'll veer into the genre of romance with Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's next directorial, which is all set to release on March 26, 2021.

