From CSMT junction to Times Square

national

Former NYC traffic commissioner Janette Sadik Khan, who has transformed busy junctions in the US, to design project

The space around the roads will be transformed to add pedestrian walkways, cycle paths, green infrastruture and more

Can you imagine the traffic-heavy CSMT road junction becoming a pedestrian haven? Janette Sadik Khan, a former New York Traffic Commissioner, who transformed Times Square from a busy street with movement of hundreds of vehicles into a pedestrian hub, will be taking on this challenge. On her India tour, Khan shared her experience from her current role at Bloomberg Associates as well as her former position in New York.

The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, Mumbai Traffic Police, Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety and other NGOs will transform 19 intersections, making them more pedestrian friendly and redesigning roads for the convenience of motorists. National Association of City Transportation Officials (NACTO)'s 'Global Designing Cities Initiatives' with Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS), and WRI India with Mumbai Municipal Corporation and Mumbai Traffic Police have launched the 'Reclaiming streets for Mumbai with the Global Street Design Guide' initiative.

Khan, sharing her experience of transforming various junctions and streets in the US during 2007-2013, said, "Times Square, where 3,50,000 people walk the streets, had no actual space for pedestrians. The iconic place was always at the centre of mishaps, fortunately not fatal. We decided to change this picture and transformed it into a pedestrian plaza." Quoting American historian Lewis Mumford, Khan said, "Adding highway lanes to deal with traffic congestion is like loosening your belt to cure obesity. Instead of utilising space fully, planners and administration are busy building more roads. This is what we changed in USA and replicated in more than 80 cities across the world."

Vijay Singhal, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of MCGM, endorsed the Street Design Guide, Khan's book that serves as a guide to make streets pedestrian friendly. The CSMT area, which sees around 1 lakh people every hour walking out of the station, will have dedicated places to sit and comfortable spaces at crossroads. Plans are also proposed for a dedicated corridor for bicycles and public transport and alignment of lanes.

"The project will change the picture of the city as 19 other intersections will also undergo renovation with simple changes including parking, lanes, space for pedestrians. We have conducted surveys and collected data to support this redesigning and hope to complete it before 2019 monsoon," said Abhimanyu Prakash, programme manager, Global Designing Cities initiatives, NACTO.

Upcoming projects

Noor Hospital, Oshiwara

Lokhandwala Circle

Guru Hargovindji Road and Chakala Road

RK Paramhans Road and Dr S Radha Krishnan Road

Dharavi Depot

Nagpada Junction

Annie Besant Road and Dr RG Thadani Marg

AGLR Extension Road and LBS Road

Sahar Road and Shahaji Raje Road

Relief Road and S V Road (Oshiwara)

S V Road and P V Avasare Marg (Near Santacruz BEST bus depot)

S V Road and Boraspada Road

LBS Marg and BKC Road

Dr Annie Besant Road, Dr E Moses Road and Ganpatrao Kadam Marg

JVLR and Seth Govindram Jolly Marg (Tagore Nagar)

D Surve Chowk, BKC

SV Road and Mori Road £Dharavi T-Junction

Sion Bandra Link Road and BKC Main Road

