From Dangal to Badhaai Ho here is a look at Sanya Malhotra's journey

Only two films old Sanya Malhotra is trying different genres and experimenting with the characters she has been playing

Only two films old Sanya Malhotra is trying different genres and experimenting with the characters she has been playing. The Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra who essayed the role of Babita has garnered immense appreciation as the haryanvi wrestler as she made her debut in Dangal which was a blockbuster success.

In Sanya's last outing Pataakha, essayed the raw and rustic Chutki she looked perfect as the girl next door based in village. The actress has another interesting project lined up wherein for the first time Sanya Malhotra is seen playing an Urban character. The actress who has wooed the audience with her rooted avatars looks refreshing asquintessential Delhi girl.



Post Dangal Success, Sanya was prepping and shooting for her other projects during the course of time and now this year she has come up with multiple projects as Pataakha and Badhaai Ho. Sanya is very active on social media treating the fans with insights to her life. She keeps sharing her rehersal videos trying different dance styles.

Sanya has her upcoming Badhai Ho slated to release on 19th October,18.

