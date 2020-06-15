From Disha Patani to Sara Ali Khan, actresses who made their debuts with Sushant Singh Rajput
Be it Disha Patani in M.S Dhoni- The Untold Story or Sara Ali Khan in Kedarnath or Vaani Kapoor in Shuddh Desi Romance, quite a few actresses began their careers in the world of films with Sushant Singh Rajput and left a lasting impression.
Sushant Singh Rajput established a legacy for himself in a span of merely seven years in Hindi Cinema. He was an actor who was even understated on television. Right from his debut in 2013 in the form of Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che to his last release, Chhichhore, his performances reflected something cerebral about him. He was a voracious reader and his thought process could have possibly been a little different from his contemporaries.
At least four mainstream and leading actresses in today's times began their journeys in films with this man. Every debutante had something unique to offer and nearly all of them stood out and reflected the potential to deliver in the future. Here are four of them:
Vaani Kapoor- Shuddh Desi Romance (2013)
Shuddh Desi Romance was a very unlike Yash Raj Films from their kitchens. It placed three protagonists at the heart of Rajasthan and never allowed this love story to become a love triangle. The plot was madcap, to say the least. Raghu (Rajput) and Tara (Kapoor) are about to get married but the groom develops cold feet and elopes. He meets Gayatri (Parineeti Chopra) and falls in love. On the day of their marriage, Gayatri jitters to commit and runs away. Raghu goes back to Tara and they both decide to try their hands at marriage again when Gayatri shows up. It was something fresh, if not entirely fascinating, and Kapoor displayed a rock-solid conviction with her character and performance.
Raghu's awkward demeanour before her after they meet again was intentional, both from his and the makers' side. He was weighed down by guilt, and this time, Tara had the upper hand. In this relationship, it was the woman who wore the pants, until the man decided to elope with Salwar Kameez, again...
The actress took to her Instagram account to share her first meeting with Rajput and how he was the first person to smile at her and help her. Have a look:
View this post on Instagram
My first ever Co actor ! It’s heartbreaking. Lots of love ..RIP ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ
Disha Patani- M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story (2016)
Patani played Priyanka in Mahendra Singh Dhoni's biopic, his girlfriend who died in an accident. Patani and Rajput, who took to challenge to emulate the physical and emotional nuances of an iconic figure that still continues to be worshipped even when he's on the cricket field, shared a warm, fuzzy chemistry throughout their screen-time together. Patani was brimming with piquancy and innocence that charmed the celluloid Dhoni and the audiences too.
On her Instagram, she shared one of the stills from the film without writing any caption. The picture said it all, here it is:
View this post on Instagram
Sara Ali Khan- Kedarnath (2018)
After Kai Po Che, Abhishek Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput collaborated one more time for Kedarnath, another film whose narrative was set against the backdrop of a disaster event. The former was about the Gujarat earthquakes, this time it was the Uttarakhand floods of 2013. If it was the test of friendship in that film, it was love at the center here. Khan and Rajput were not only divided by religion but also by a calamity. Khan made a charming debut, held her ground in her debut, and Rajput, was always, restrained, even in romance and passion.
Sharing a picture with the actor from behind-the-scenes from the film, Khan wrote his name and shared a heart and a broken heart on Instagram. Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Sanjana Sanghi- Dil Bechara (2020)
Sanjana Sanghi, who was seen in films like Rockstar and Fukrey Returns, was set for her Bollywood debut with Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara, an adaption of the Hollywood tear-jerker, The Fault In Our Stars. The plot is filled with conflicts and twists that could make for a perfect Bollywood weepie. The actress took to her Instagram account to share a video where she got emotional while talking about this devastating news. Read it from the beginning to the end:
View this post on Instagram
. . You gave me a forever, within a limited number of days, and for that. I’m forever grateful. - our beloved novel, The Fault In Our Stars A forever of learnings, and of memories. I refreshed my web pages a 100 times hoping I’m reading some sort of horrible joke. I’m not equipped to process any of this. I don’t think I ever will be. I’m definitely not equipped to articulate my feelings, this is me failing, but trying. After 2 years of seemingly all the possible difficulties one single film can face, with all sorts of crap constantly being written, and being relentlessly pursued. We were supposed to FINALLY see our film - my first film, and what you told me you believed was your best film yet, together. In the middle of 16 hour long shoot days, you’d talk about how being and becoming Manny made you happy, and that being anybody but yourself made you happy. I was too ill equipped to understand the depth of what you meant. Amidst your journey, you somehow found a way and had a desire to yell out to me from the opposite side of set screaming “Rockstar, itni achi acting thodi na karte hain paagal!” ; To guide me over things big & small through our film’s process, To tell me to conserve my energy on set; To discuss even the smallest nuance you thought could change the narrative of a scene and would whole heartedly accept my disagreement; To discuss ways in which we could together forge a brighter educational future for the children of India. You were a force Manny, and you always will be. We’re going to spend an eternity to try and make sense of what you’ve left us behind with, and I personally never will be able to. I simply wish you never left us behind in the first place. Just know, you have a country full of millions, looking up at you, smiling at you, thankful for you. As you smile back at us, from up above. The fact that you get to spend the rest of your time by your mother’s side, I know you gives the only happiness you wanted in the world. #RIPSushantSinghRajput
Rajput established his clout in the industry without any Godfather. He was an outsider and made a lasting impression right from his debut, Kai Po Che, in 2013.
Infographic/Atul Jain
After the phenomenal Sonchiriya and the incredibly entertaining Chhichhore, the nation was looking forward to what he does next. May his soul Rest In Peace!
Video: Bollywood shocked over Sushant Singh Rajput's demise
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe