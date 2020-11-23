From Frere to Flora

"Lady Flora, how was the bash? Did you get lots of wishes and messages from your near and dear ones? My sincere apologies for being unable to come by to wish you in person. The darned arthritis attack came back to haunt me. All credit to the missus to ensure I am up and about." Sir PM was referring to the previous week; November 18, was the 151st year since the landmark was opened to the public.

Brilliant symmetry

"Pheroze, I really missed having you around. Prince Albert came by on horseback, so did Dr. Viegas; and sweet Gargoyle also managed a quick greeting. But your health comes first, I totally understand. We'll resume our walks as soon as you feel stronger," she comforted him. "Thank you for understanding, Lady. All those years of standing in the high court pleading those tough cases seem to be taking its toll, after all. Then of course, the pedestal where I stand isn't exactly a comfortable one," he trailed on, as they sat on one of the benches inside the stunning Horniman Circle Gardens. It had been ages since they sat there, inside this picturesque green patch in the heart of old Bombay. "You know, Pheroze, I remember those early days, when this landmark was being built. It was hailed as the city's first planned office space; look around and you'll see the brilliant symmetry on the outer facades of these buildings that create the semi-circle. What vision! What foresight!" she exclaimed, marvelling at the history that surrounded them.



Silhouetted against a full moon. File pics

Scrapyard turned garden

"And I believe these gardens came up from a scrapyard – where cotton bales and other loaded goods off the port would be dumped here. It used to be such a mess; fellow lawyers who lived nearby would grumble all the time. And just look at how it has metamorphosed, to offer such a harmonious addition to the location," shared Sir PM, trying to sound equally in sync with Bombay's development from the 1860s. "I think it was the trickle-down effect that started around Governor Bartle Frere's tenure from 1862-67, wasn't it?"

"Spot on, Pheroze. If it wasn't for him, I wouldn't be here. He wanted to give the city a water fountain that stood at the meeting of five of its important roads. But most importantly, he realised as early as the 1860s that Bombay was growing, and needed to be structured keeping the future in mind. It required conviction and derring-do to bring down the fortifications of the original Fort walls, to allow the town to grow. It helped de-congest the inner parts of the Fort," Lady Flora rattled on. She basked in these history lessons. Sir PM soaked in her every word; it was best to not interrupt her.

Both Bombay and Karachi

"The Captain was telling me that both Karachi and Bombay owe a lot of their early economic development to him…" Lady Flora noticed Sir PM's eyes had opened wide, so she swiftly changed the subject to salvage the moment, "Oh yes, he came by to wish me on my birthday, and we got talking a bit. But he had to leave soon." Sir PM was always protective of his dear friend and hoped he remained No 1 on her charts. Captains will come and go, he pacified himself.

"So did you ever meet Governor Frere…?" she tried to distract him. "I was still in my twenties when he was appointed Governor; by then it was time to leave for my legal studies in London. But yes, he was hugely popular. Citizens found his ideas quite revolutionary and pro-public. He imagined the then port of Bombay was on the threshold of becoming a key commercial city in the Empire. And his call to pull down the Fort walls will remain a landmark decision. Then again, had it not been for him, we wouldn't be friends," he smiled. "I believe the fountain was originally dedicated to him and it was later that I got my name. Well, the rest is history," she grinned.

"Lady, the mint tea that the missus sent in the flask is getting cold. We should have it now," Sir PM suggested. "To Frere, and to Bombay," they raised their cuppas as Bombay's midnight sky cast a spell on that pleasant Sunday in November.

mid-day's Features Editor Fiona Fernandez relishes the city's sights, sounds, smells and stones...wherever the ink and the inclination takes her. She tweets @bombayana

