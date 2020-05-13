From Gangs of Wasseypur to Paatal Lok - industry roots for the 'actor extraordinaire' Jaideep Ahlawat

It was Anurag Kashyap's epic gangster drama, Gangs of Wasseypur (part one and two) that gave Bollywood a mine of acting stalwarts including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi and Jaideep Ahlawat among others.

While the revenge gangster drama successfully changed the game for these actors, it also made the industry sit up and take notice of their unmatchable talent and paved them a new way of commercial cinema. A case in point is the acto – Jaideep Ahlawat.

Jaideep ranks among one of the finest actors in Hindi cinema, who hasn't gotten his due. He's someone who chooses projects on his own terms wisely and is lauded by top directors for his performative range and terrific screen presence.

Even though in Gangs of Wasseypur, where his talent was highly appreciated and loved by critics and the audience, Jaideep had played a very important role in the gangster drama – that of a third lead after Manoj Bajpayee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, but he never got his dues and never actually benefitted much after the release of the film as the other actors.

Nevertheless, all that's going to change for Jaideep after the release of Paatal Lok – an investigative drama on Amazon Prime Video – a nine-part series that follows the journey of Jaideep Ahlawat as Inspector Hathiram investigating an assassination attempt on a prime-time journalist and following four suspects.

Going by the intriguing trailer of the digital show, Jaideep's performance is bound to shine through in the digital show and looks like he will eventually get his due as an actor. He will certainly achieve prominence on the OTT platforms similar to that which Pankaj Tripathi has achieved after his web series, Mirzapur.

The police-based crime thriller, written by Sudip Sharma, is all set to release on 15th May and is being produced under Clean Slate Films which is Anushka Sharma's banner.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news