From glam to de-glam, actress Saiyami Kher truly makes her craft speak in her next Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai

Actress Saiyami Kher left many impressed with the trailer of her next Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, and it wasn’t just for her performance but even her de-glam avatar in the film that left many talking. While it is amazing to see how Saiyami manages to pull-off both glamorous, as well as no make-up looks on screen, in Choked she has gone all out in getting into the skin of a character, a middle-class Maharashtrian woman wearing a cotton sari, accompanied by minimal traditional accessories.

The story has been made on the premises of demonetization and shows how things change when a bank cashier Sarita Pillai (played by Saiyami) finds a handsome amount of cash flowing out of her kitchen sink. While working on this Anurag Kashyap directorial has been like a dream come true for Saiyami, the actress made sure to look convincing in her raw avatar right from the look test. Back in 2017, Saiyami along with writer Nihit Bhave and a photographer friend got clicked as Sarita Pillai to convince Anurag Kashyap to start the film. And we must say, Sayami truly fits the bill.

In fact, it’s not just a no make-up look the actress can pull off, in her previous film Mirzya Sayami experimented with two different looks and slayed in both of them. Even in Special Ops and her Marathi film, the actress looked every bit convincing with her looks. Now as we witness her de-glam avatar further in the film on 5th June, we are sure that the actress will leave us surprised. Let us know which of Saiyami’s look do you like the most?

