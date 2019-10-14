From Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday, the Gen-Next actors name the stars they envy on social media

October 13, 2019, may have been a fantastic day for all the movie buffs out there. The Mumbai Film Festival began with the Movie Mela where all the film aficionados get the opportunity to meet and interact with their favourite stars. Right from Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan, all graced the occasion and discussed the new-age cinema.

The one interaction that was the most intriguing one was the one featuring the newest breed of actors that included Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Madan, and Avinash Tiwary. All of them came to interact with their fans and the panelists, Rajeev Masand and Anupama Chopra, about their first break and the reaction of watching themselves on the big screen for the first time.

However, the one question that bordered slightly towards a lighter vein was the one where they all were asked about one star whose social media feed they envy the most. This is what everyone answered:

Mrunal: Kareena Kapoor doesn't have a social media handle, but I wish she did. I follow her through her fans and fan pages.

Radhika: I envy the kind of following that Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor enjoy. I, too, like Mrunal, follow Kareen through her fan pages.

Ananya: I envy Varun Dhawan's social media feed. He's so funny; he just posts anything he likes. I don't think he worries about being judged.

Avinash: I am not very active on social media nor do I follow many. The account I envy is my own. [smiles]

Janhvi: I am not very social-media-crazy either, although my team is always urging me to be more active. But I do love "The Avocado Show" on social media; they put up a lot of very interesting stuff.

Whose answer impressed you the most? On the work front, Ananya Panday will be next seen in Pati, Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli, Mrunal Thakur in Toofan, Radhika Madan in Angrezi Medium, Janhvi Kapoor in Gunjan Saxena, Takht, Dostana 2 and RohiAfza, and Avinash Tiwary in The Girl On The Train and Bulbul.

