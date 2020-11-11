From Last Page to Frontrunner - Story of Shubham Kuma

Dreamer, Fighter, Learner, Achiever, Winner. These are some of the adjectives that can be used to describe Shubham.

The name Shubham Kumar might strike you as a common house hold name and odds are that each one of us probably know atleast one Shubham Kumar in our lives. But the Brand Shubham Kumar has developed separates him from the rest - Team Last Page. A production house that is gaining massive momentum in Chandigarh.

But How did a boy from Yamunanagar went on to create a quality production house which is a talking point in the tri-city? How did this journey of dreamer converted into winner? Well, it took lots of efforts.

Shubham Kumar or SK as he is fondly called in the industry, tells us that he had urge to become an actor since the first go. This was the only thing he wanted to pursue. But growing up in a middle class family of a small town, his aspirations were challenged by the societal and parental pressure. In Shubham's words, "When you live with a middle class family the career options are confined to either engineering or Medical. The creative field is not even considered as a career in our house hold"

So he was admitted to an engineering college in his own home town but Shubham's dreams were halted because of the studies. That's when he decided to drop out of college and convinced his family to get him admitted in a Chandigarh Engineering college instead. When he moved to Chandigarh in 2013, engineering was a showcase that went into hindsight in his life. He began auditioning for movies and short films. Not every audition went his way but he surely learned a lot from it. It all continued until he auditioned for Mr Punjab and literally went to every city in which the auditions were happening. However, fate decided something else for him and he met failure. But he didn't let his guard down.

"To be honest, I was devastated when I was rejected in the audition round. However, that was the turning point of my life. At that very moment, I decided that I will take the charge and will create opportunities for others, rather than making one for myself." Shubham Recalls calling his friend Harry and Starting right away. However, because of some personal reasons Harry left the project and since then SK ( Shubham Kumar ) has been handling this as a one-man show.

This is how Team Last Page came into existence. When asked about why he chose to name his maiden project as Team Last Page, Shubham tells us that we all have scribbled our heart felt notes and desires on the last page of the notebook. Our last page is the true side of us as an artist, here we have been the most honest and since we deliver are work sincerely and are dedicated towards it with utmost honesty we decided that there cannot be a better name for our production house.

Team Last Page has created multiple short films, documentaries, and song videos and the clients are super happy with their out put. You can check out their recent works at their social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram that goes by the name - Team Last Page.

