From letters to tweets, how Akshay Kumar's fan wrote to him for 20 years and finally got a reply!

Akshay Kumar is one of the biggest stars in the country and also has a global fan following. The advent of social media has brought all the fans a lot closer to the stars to the point of interacting with them almost on a daily basis on Twitter and Instagram. We have seen stars enjoying chat sessions with their admirers way too often.

In a recent turn of events, a die-hard fan of Akshay Kumar wrote to him and also revealed how she has been writing to him for the last 20 years. It all started from writing letters and now came to tweets. This is what she wrote- "Dear @akshaykumar sir.. it has been long.. almost 20 years .. it all started from writing letters to your home address and now am on tweetr only bcoz of you.

.. Hope you understand my unconditional love for you and wish me today .. PLZ make me smile

It's my Happy Birthday.." (sic)

And this is what the star replied to the fan:

Wishing you the happiest birthday dearest Debashri, May all your wishes come true♥ï¸ÂÂ I hope this makes you smile ðÂÂÂÂÂÂLove and prayers always ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ» https://t.co/8UqqGbdpxI — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 9, 2020

It was indeed a dream come true for her. Coming back to Kumar, he has as many as seven films coming up till the second half of next year. Apart from Atrangi Re and Raksha Bandhan, both directed by Aanand L. Rai, he has a project with Amazon that will come out soon, Laxmmi Bomb, Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, and Bell Bottom.

Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty and this film was supposed to release on March 25 but was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic and is now slated to release on Diwali this year. Bell Bottom is slated to open in the cinemas on April 2, 2021, Bachchan Pandey on January 22, 2021, and the new release date of Prithviraj is yet to be announced!

Kumar will also complete 30 years in Hindi Cinema in 2021! He made his Bollywood debut in 1991 with Saugandh and went on to do films like Khiladi, Mohra, Yeh Dillagi, Suhaag, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Dil To Pagal Hai, Sangharsh, Hera Pheri, and many other blockbusters!

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Akshay Kumar Congratulates Rana Daggubati On Marriage: Perfect Way To Get Permanently Locked-Down

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news