From living in a one-room house to buying a bungalow in Rishikesh, Neha Kakkar's journey will inspire you

Over the years, Neha Kakkar has become one of the most-loved singers in the Hindi film industry. Her songs fetch staggering views on YouTube and are fans' favourites. Recently, Kakkar took to her Instagram account to share her life journey, which will certainly inspire you.

In the post, the Dilbar singer shared that earlier she and her family used to stay in a small one-room house where she was born. Her mother had put up a small table which used to be their kitchen in that same room. In addition to this, she also revealed that the small house was not their own, but a rented property.

The 31-year-old singer also said that now that she and her siblings have successful careers, they have bought a bungalow in the same city. She also shared pictures of her swanky new bungalow and her old and modest one-room house. She also put up a collage showcasing her life journey through her old and new house.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "This is the Bungalow we own now in Rishikesh and swipe right to see the house where I was born. In the same house, we Kakkars used to stay in one room inside which my mother used to put a table, which was our kitchen in that small room. And that room also was not our own, we were paying rent. And now whenever I see our own bungalow in the same city, I always get emotional."

Thanking her family and fans, Neha added: "Biggest Thanks to my family - Sonu Kakkar, Tonny Kakkar (both singers), mom, dad, mata rani and of course, all my well-wishers."

Take a look at Neha Kakkar's lavish Rishikesh bungalow here:

The singer's industry friends dropped congratulatory messages and wished her for the future. Aditya Narayan, with whom she was rumoured to be in a relationship with, said, "A shining example of what one can achieve through determination, grit and hard work" while actor Ravi Dubey commented: "Wow ... How inspiring ... You have truly transformed your destiny Neha."

Indian Idol judge Vishal Dadlani commented, "So proud of you and the long, tough but always joyful journey that you have all had, @@nehakakkar! So inspiring! Big hug!", while Elli AvrRam wrote, "Wow. God bless you guys, this is so beautiful to know."

Neha was linked with the host of Indian Idol 11 Aditya Narayan on which she was a judge. It all started when Aditya Narayan's father, veteran singer Udit Narayan, spoke about his son marrying Neha Kakkar. However, the stars denied the development. Only time will tell if there's any truth to news of Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan dating!

