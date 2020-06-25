From Main To Raste Se to Dance of Envy, Karisma Kapoor's most remembered dance moments revisited

Karisma Kapoor turns a year younger today on June 25. 2020 makes her birthday all the more special because she has completed 29 years in the Hindi film industry. Beginning her career with Prem Qaidi in 1991, she successfully established herself as an actor and a star.

She even took to her Instagram account to share her joy upon a nearly three-decade journey. Have a look right here:

There are two sides to the actress that display her versatility. On one hand, we have the Kapoor who we reveled in when she delivered gripping performances in films like Fiza and Zubeidaa. And on the other hand, is a star that seamlessly blends into the over-the-top world of David Dhawan and the larger-than-life realism of Yash Chopra. The one thing that truly united their brand of cinema was their imaginative dance pieces.

There was breathtaking energy about their choreography and something contagious and infectious about their melody and lyrics. And at their heart was Kapoor, dancing along merrily on these pulsating tracks. On her birthday, here are some of the personal favourites that were permanently etched into the mind:

1. Main To Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha- Coolie No. 1 (1995)

It's hard to be in the same frame as Govinda, especially when the man's moving and singing. David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 was one of the earlier collaborations of this iconic trio, and Main To Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha was one of the takeaways from this comedy about lies, deceit, and redemption. Anand-Milind composed a number that became an anthem for the ages, and equally amusing were the lyrics. Kapoor never overpowered her actors, they both bonded and blended well, understanding the material at their disposal. More than the body, it's the face that does all the talking here!

2. Yaara O Yaara- Jeet (1996)

Nadeem-Shravan, the masters of melodies and the era of the 90s, had to compose a song that has... Sunny Deol dancing. The duo was known for their haunting romantic numbers, they had composed quite a few of them in Saajan Chale Sasural, also starring Karisma Kapoor. But to make a dance number for Govinda is completely different from making a dance number for Sunny Deol. Deol, the man with the Dhai Kilo Ka Haath, surrendered himself to the choreographer and danced with sincerity and conviction. And Kapoor, sportingly matching steps with him, made this song from Jeet worthy of being recalled!

3. Oonchi Hai Building- Judwaa (1997)

David Dhawan and Karisma Kapoor reunited after their string of hits, Kapoor and Salman Khan came together after Jeet. This was a comedy about twins separated at birth so the song had two Salman Khans at the price of one. Anu Malik not only composed the song but sang it too. Something about this number was catchy and contagious. No matter how well-mannered and restrained we seek or seem to be, this track could force us to dance on our two left feet. Again a song that doesn't make the lead pair's pelvic thrusts appear voyeuristic.

4. Dance of Envy- Dil To Pagal Hai (1997)

Yash Chopra's Dil To Pagal Hai is Karisma Kapoor's moment of glory. Her collaborations with David Dhawan had already made her a star. Dharmesh Darshan's Raja Hindustani further cemented her clout, but it was this dance-drama that truly marked her arrival as a performer. One of the most memorable moments of the film comes when Madhuri Dixit's Pooja is at her dance practice. Nisha, the character Kapoor plays, arrives there too. Nisha loves Rahul, played by Shah Rukh Khan, and Rahul loves Pooja. Nisha is jealous, she's insecure and joins Pooja on the dance floor. She wants to show Pooja she has still got her moves! The name says it all! This is one of the most scintillating face-offs, driven by energy, enigma, and performed fantastically by both the actresses. Even though Pooja wins Rahul in the end, Nisha wins the hearts!

