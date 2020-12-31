From night curfew to time restrictions: New Year's eve rules in Mumbai, Delhi

In view of the coronavirus pandemic and the night curfew orders in several metro cities across the country, New Year's eve will see strict rules being implemented in public places. If you are in any of these cities while you welcome 2021, see the guidelines below:

Mumbai

Night curfew (11 pm to 6 am) is already in place up to 5th January 2021

No permission for holding religious or cultural rallies/programmes will be granted

The Maharashtra government has appealed that children below 10 and elderly citizens older than 60 years of age must avoid venturing out of home on New Year's Eve

About 35,000 Mumbai Police personnel will be keeping vigil on the law and order situation in the Maximum City

As per night curfew restrictions, restaurants, pubs and other recreational establishments will have to shut by 11 pm

No restrictions to Mumbaikars visiting their favourite spots such as the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty, Juhu, Gorai and Madh Island area in the evening, but COVID-19 norms of social distancing, wearing masks and not more than 4 persons in a group will be applicable. No crowding will be allowed at these places

No parties will be allowed to be held on terraces and boats, organisers will be punished for violations

For the New Year mass, only 50 people will be allowed at a given point of time

The mass will have to be conducted before 8 pm.

Delhi

Delhi Police have warned against any public events or terrace parties being held on New Year's Eve

No function without proper police permission will be considered legal and organisers will face a penalty

No more than 100 persons would be allowed at a venue for New Year’s Eve parties this year in Noida, the district administration and police department have said

Owners of all hotels, restaurants and clubs organising parties and events in Noida on December 31 would have to obtain permissions from the district magistrate or commissioner of police (CP) before doing so, as well as intimate the number of guests expected

The Uttar Pradesh state government has directed that only 50% of the capacity of a closed venue, up to 100 persons, will be allowed at a time

The maximum limit for the open spaces, meanwhile, will be 40% of total capacity, with all other arrangements like thermal scanning, sanitization, masking, social distancing, etc., in place.

Bengaluru

No gathering of more than four people to be allowed in public spaces or open areas

Families can have their own NYE arrangements but no public events allowed

Building societies and clubs etc to not allow assembly of more than 4 people, no public celebration

Hotels, malls, restaurants, clubs etc may carry on the regular activity but no special events like DJ, parties, events, shows, programmes, musical nights, performances, etc allowed

No rush at hotels, restaurants allowed, only advance booking with e-tokens to be allowed

The notified areas' local area jurisdictional Deputy Commissioner of Police will be responsible for guest movement and reservation SOPs being followed.

Hyderabad

Rachakonda Police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat has instructed that all new year events should be organised between 8 pm on December 31 to 1 am on January 1

The Outer Ring Road (ORR) will be closed from 10 pm on December 31 to 5 am of January 1, except for passengers bound to and from the airport

Police have warned all star hotels, resorts and farmhouses of strict action if any violation is reported

No New Year events should be organised without prior permission of the police.

