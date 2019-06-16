From Noida to Nagaur, couple wants to adopt newborn found in garbage

national

Pihu. Pic/Vinod Kapri Twitter

Nagaur: A journalist couple have made efforts to adopt an abandoned child found near garbage dump who has been named Pihu. The couple on Sunday met the Nagaur District Collector in order to inquire about the legal procedure to make the baby girl a part of their family.

Vinod Kapri, a filmmaker and journalist said, "We are trying our best to initiate the legal procedure in order to adopt the child. In this regard me and my wife met the Nagaur Collector in order to understand the adoption procedure."

Before meeting the Collector, Kapri and his wife Sakshi Joshi, a TV news anchor went to JLN Hospital to meet the baby and enquired about her condition. On getting to know that the child's condition is improving, the couple travelled straight from Noida to Nagaur to inquire about the legal procedure.

Hey friends , YOUR baby is doing well. Recovering. Keep praying for her. We are going to meet her soon. Thanks a billion to Doctors of JLN Hospital , Nagaur , Rajasthan. This is latest video. pic.twitter.com/qOyZbQn1eI — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) June 14, 2019

After battling for her life, Pihu is now stable. "The present condition of the child is stable, however, she is having a recurring problem in breathing," said Dr Mula Ram of JLN Hospital. A video of the newborn lying helplessly on a mound of garbage caught the couple's attention. On watching the viral on social media, they named the child Pihu.

Kapri tweeted photos from his hospital visit and wrote, " A BIG shout out for team of Doctors at JLN Hospital , Nagaur , Rajasthan. Dr. RK Sutaar and team , you guys are simply superb. Thanks again for taking care of little one and other newborns."

While his wife Sakshi also tweeted Kapri's photos with the baby. "This is final post from me. The whole Kapri family is dying to have her in the family. We will try our BEST to adopt her as per rules and guidelines. The whole Thanks a lot for all your love and support #HappyFathersDay," she wrote.

This is final post from me.The whole Kapri family is dying to have her in the family. We will try our BEST to adopt her as per rules and guidelines. The whole Thanks a lot for all your love and support #HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/c2uDjUQUo5 — Sakshi Joshi (@sakshijoshii) June 16, 2019

A hug from ALL of you to little angel ... So divine ... pic.twitter.com/a8xDMhDnj5 — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) June 16, 2019

