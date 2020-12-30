Year-ender 2020: From #OccupyGateway to #BharatBandh, protests in Mumbai

The year 2020 started on a solemn yet eventful note as protests erupted across the country against the central government’s Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and proposal of National Register of Citizens (NRC). Mumbai did not shy away from raising its voice and standing in support of the people in other parts of the country.

The anti-CAA protests kind of laid the ground for Mumbaikars to continue to resist laws and decisions that they thought were damaging to the country.

As the many jarring incidents of 2020 started unfolding in a series, Mumbaikars and migrants took to the streets and showed why the city is deemed as one that never sleeps. We have rounded up some protests that took place in Mumbai.

Mumbai Rises Against Brutality In JNU, Occupies Gateway Of India

Ex JNU student Umar Khalid during the protest with students at Gateway of India. Pic/Bipin Kokate

After news of the attack on a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) hostel came out, people set out for Gateway of India for a candlelight vigil at midnight. Around 200 protesters, holding the tricolour and placards, converged opposite the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. The crowd, comprising mostly students, sat on the ground amid lit candles, chanted slogans and recited poems. Around 50 police personnel stood guard nearby.

Students, teachers, and most importantly, CITIZENS OF #mumbai have spontaneously gathered at Gateway of India for a candlelight vigil in solidarity with the #JNUattack that transpired on Sunday night.

.

.

.@mid_day

.

.

.#JNUViolence #JNUSU pic.twitter.com/AZuit7BPZH — Gaurav Sarkar (@pencilpusher24) January 5, 2020

As the protest progressed and more people kept joining, it was proposed that Gateway of India be Mumbai's Shaheen Bagh. "We should occupy Gateway of India and make it our very own Shaheen Bagh… we will stay here tonight," said an organiser. Thus, the movement #OccupyGateway began.

Thousands Of Migrant Labourers Gather At Bandra Station Demanding To Go Home

Some of them even claimed that they had not received food packets for several days. Picture/Pradeep Dhivar

As trains were stopped due to coronavirus enforced lockdown, more than a thousand people gathered at the Bandra Railway Station demanding that they be allowed to go back to their homes in other parts of the country. Despite their efforts, the police weren't able to peacefully contain the crowd and as people started to push and shove, policemen resorted to lathicharge.

While addressing the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the incident that took place at Bandra was unfortunate. He said that migrant labourers might have thought that the trains will start from April 14 and so they would be able to go back to their villages.

50,000 Maharashtra Farmers March Against Farm Laws

Farmers shout slogans and block the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway during a protest against the farm laws on Friday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Responding to a national-level call for a protest against the farm laws that were passed by the Union government, more than 50,000 farmers from across Maharashtra poured on to the streets, on September 25, to raise their voice against the laws, which they feel were detrimental to the country's farming sector. In a solid show of strength, nearly 10,000 All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) members from Dahanu and Talasari — where they have a huge supporter base – blocked the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway at Charoti.

Traffic came to a standstill as the protesters blocked the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway Pics/Satej Shinde

Bharat Bandh In Mumbai

A Sikh protester in Mumbai during Bharat Bandh | Pic by Shadab Khan

Farmers protesting against the Centre's agricultural laws had called a "Bharat Bandh" on December 8 after several rounds of talks with the government over the new farm laws remained inconclusive.

The Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Shiv Sena had backed the bandh. Mumbai saw a widespread demonstration on December 8. Trains and traffic were stopped by the demonstrators in support of the bandh and overall, Mumbai saw a moderate response to the call for Bharat Bandh.

Maharashtra Farmers Travel 1,440-km To Delhi

The protests by farmers against the central government's new farm laws at Delhi's borders gained strength with about 5,000 of their counterparts from over 20 districts of Maharashtra joining them on December 25 and pledging support to the ongoing agitation.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news