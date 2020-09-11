From page to stage

Search

Updated: 11 September, 2020 08:55 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Time to dig into your treasure trove of memories, seek inspiration and unleash your inner performer

A two-day workshop with spoken word poet Yahya Bootwala will help you move your story from a page to the stage. Time to dig into your treasure trove of memories, seek inspiration and unleash your inner performer.

On September 12, 11 am
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 999

First Published: 11 September, 2020 08:30 IST

