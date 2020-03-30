From R. Madhavan to Kriti Sanon, celebs can't stop praising Akshay Kumar for his massive donation!

Akshay Kumar recently announced he would be donating Rs. 25 crore to the PM-CARES fund to ensure the safety of all the people from the Coronavirus pandemic, and Bollywood celebs couldn't stop reacting on social media! This is the biggest contribution that has come from a Bollywood actor and it has rightly attracted a lot of respect for him on Twitter.

One of the first few actors to comment on Twitter was R. Madhavan, who wrote, "Fantastic Sirji.. you are a TRUE HERO.. and such an Icon for all of us. Hats off and HUGE HUGE ADMIRATION AND RESPECT." (sic)

Have a look:

Fantastic Sirji.. you are a TRUE HERO.. and such an Icon for all of us.. Hats off and HUGE HUGE ADMIRATION AND RESPECT. https://t.co/CK1opLoAHW — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 28, 2020

Next in line was his Housefull 4 and Bachchan Pandey co-star, Kriti Sanon. She used the hashtag- Inspiration. Take a look:

Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik also used the word respect for Kumar. Here is his tweet:

And lastly, Rangoli Chandel used the folded hands emoji, take a look:

Well, as Kumar said to Twinkle Khanna, he has come a long way and started from absolutely nothing. And today, he is in that position where he can endlessly help people who have nothing!

