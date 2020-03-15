From Rangoli Chandel to Karan Johar, celebs react to Neha Dhupia's recent clarification!

Neha Dhupia was recently trolled for her comments on one of the episodes of Roadies, and the actress took to her Instagram account to give her clarification. And from Rangoli Chandel to Karan Johar, this is how celebs reacted! For the uninitiated, she said to one of the contestants that if a girl decides to date five men, it's her choice and lashed out at him for raising his hands on her.

Taking to her Instagram account, she justified her comments and gave out her clarification. In case you didn't know, she said she doesn't endorse cheating but is also concerned about a woman's safety. She also said that her father's inbox was flooded with abuses. And now, Bollywood celebs have also gave out her reaction.

First in line was Karan Johar, who commented with multiple hearts for the actress and good friend. Priyank Sharma wrote that she was one of the strongest and wisest ladies he has ever seen and they all know the intention behind. Aparshakti Khurana wished the actress a big and tight hug. And Sonu Sood commented with two emojis- The Trophy and the muscles one.

Take a look at them:

Now coming to the other side of the coin, the take that begged to differ. It was Rangoli Chandel who had an opposing and scathing view. It was a series of tweets that showed her anger and disagreement. Take a look at the first one:

If Neha thinks in a committed relationship dating 5 other men without their knowledge or consent about other participants is perfectly fine and it’s perfectly fine for a woman physically abuse a man then clearly being KJo best friend has its own side effects ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 15, 2020

When a user slyly took a dig at Dhupia and even Taapsee Pannu, who supported her, Chandel wrote that she doesn't know when these befitting reply fresher feminists will know some mumbo jumbo in finely polished English words. Take a look:

Haha don’t know when these befitting reply fresher feminists will know some mumbo jumbo rumbled in finely polished English words dnt make ur reply befitting, if u cnt make up your mind buttering both sides of the toast and playing safe seems wannabe femininsts favourite resort... https://t.co/kfz6FL7VHI — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 15, 2020

Well, whose side are you on?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates