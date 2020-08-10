From raw to the ripened: Now blooming the rest 'it is only the unstoppable who tastes the sweet of success'

Born to the family of Chougule's in a small but an extravagant city of Karnataka, Belagavi. While kids of his age figured their mind's out to ledgers and journals, Kunal Chougule seemed to have his calculations saved for trade markets. Not very enthusiastic about studies but yet, he set his foot to earn the certificate of graduation. Little did he know that these three years of Business studies would provoke him to construct his own road to success.

A winter internship for Finance changed his life forever, the passion for stock markets and trade flicked through his veins since then. So much so, that even the fear of college attendance didn't stop him. He invested an hour of the first lecture of college to attend an hour class of trade, which led him to receiving the letter of rustication while he was just about to graduate. But that letter turned out to be his golden ticket. At the age of 21 with a flickering passion for stock markets and trade he launched the "Trade Capital", this company is the result of passion, and a classic example of never stopping.

Trade Capital is an Investment Management and an Indian Stock Market Education company. Run by a group of traders and fund managers who have set an eye to provide a full-fledged course in stock markets and various plans for varied investors.

This company began its journey as a class with only 3 student's in a rented apartment and today it provides trade education to more than 500 student's.

Kunal Chougule was supported by Co-founder and CFO Wahab Sanadi. Wahab Sanadi seemed to have his brain energy stored for something prodigious and ambitious. Wahab has a graduate degree in Mechanical Engineering. The COO position is taken care by Arbaaz Maniyar, Followed by Sudhanshu Bajaj and Krishna Bajaj stepping in as the Research Analyst and Analyst. The Digital heads of the company are Dolly Jain and Afshad Hawaldar. These young minds have set their rails to make it big.

Trade Capital was born in a developing city called Belagavi. Not only has this firm brought fortune to itself but has also upgraded the people of Belagavi in financial games.

"Sometimes the road which ends leads to a road which never ends"

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever