From Russia, with love

It is not uncommon to find stories of struggle in art — from Vincent Van Gogh, who rose to fame posthumously, to composer Johann Sebastian Bach who turned blind. The roots of Obraz — a dance ensemble from the city Kaluga in Western Russia — are similar. Founded by Elena Golub in 1966, the troupe had to brave financial troubles, but that journey eventually gave it direction. In 2001, the ensemble was conferred with the title of "Narodny" or people’s ensemble and has continued to win similar honours in 2012 and 2017. It now comprises 164 troupe members, aged four to 35 years. And tomorrow, the group is all set to perform in the city as part of an event organised by The Russian Centre for Science & Culture.

Sergey Kandeev

"It’s one of the best Russian troupes," says Sergey Fandeev, director of the centre, adding that the Mumbai event will see children aged between nine and 18 perform classic, quick-paced Russian folk that has its origins in agriculture. "It’s a tradition for close to 1,000 years and we wanted the youth to showcase their culture. We planned this a year ago to co­m­­memorate the birth anniversary of painter Nicholas Roerich [known for his paintings of the Himalayas] and it is part of the framework of the 10th Himalayan expedition of young Russian artists and painters to India," he shares.

Paintings by Boris Smirnov-Rusetsky will be showcased

The evening will begin with an exhibition titled Along the Way of the Master, comprising 20-odd paintings by eminent artist Boris Smirnov-Rusetsky, a follower of Roerich. And although it celebrates Roerich’s 145th birth anniversary, it also recognises the 114th birth anniversary of his son, Svetoslav Roerich, whose three paintings can be seen at the Central Hall of the Indian Parliament. Following this, Obraz will take the stage with the members in their original, pinafore costumes. As Fandeev says, "Although they are schoolchildren without much formal training, they dance like professionals."

On October 16, 6.30 pm

At The Russian Centre for Science and Culture, 31-A, Pedder Road.

Call 23512495

