From Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya to Hum Aapke Hain Koun, a look at SP Balasubrahmanyam's popular Bollywood songs

Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away at the age of 74 after a long battle with coronavirus. The news was shared by his son SP Charan. The legendary singer was ill for a long time, he had tested COVID-19 positive in August, and ever since, he was hospitalised at Chennai's MGM hospital.

Speaking briefly to the media outside MGM Healthcare, Charan said the singer passed away at 1.04 pm and thanked the hospital officials for their treatment and services.

Balasubrahmanyam's passing has left a void in the Indian music industry. The popular voice, who was responsible for several of Bollywood's super hit songs, that has etched a special place not only in Bollywood song lovers heart, but also rest of the world. Let's take a look at some of his popular songs.

Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya

The first song that pops into everyone's mind when we talk about SP Balasubrahmanyam is Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya. The song, from the film Love (1991), starring Salman Khan and Revathi, left many a young couple in awe.

Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai

A lot of songs from Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994), starring Madhuri Dixit Nene and Salman Khan, were crooned by none other than SP Balasubrahmanyam. Even today, many Indian weddings don't miss out on playing some melodious tracks sung by SPB.

Dil Deewana Bin Sajna Ke

This track, along with Aja Shaam Hone Aai, Kabootar Ja, and others are still fresh in our minds. Even today, when this classic film, Maine Pyaar Kiya (1989), comes on the telly, we can't help but watch it if only for the songs.

Roop Suhana Lagta Hai

How can anyone miss out on this number? Another popular '90s song from the film The Gentleman (1994), starring Chiranjeevi and Juhi Chawla, this one was a popular wedding track.

SP Balasubrahmanyam has recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 Indian languages. He has also won six National Film Awards for Best Male Playback Singer, and numerous other state awards. He is also the recipient of civilian awards such as Padma Shri (2001) and Padma Bhushan (2011).

It was in 1981 that SP Balasubrahmanyam made his debut in the Hindi movie industry singing for Kamal Haasan in Ek Duuje Ke Liye. During the 1990s, he worked with prominent music directors like Deva, S.A. Rajkumar, Vidyasagar and A.R. Rahman, among many others.

Apart from singing, SPB also dubbed for several leading artists in Tamil and Telugu movies. For Kamal Haasan, he was the default voice in Telugu movies. He had dubbed for Ben Kingsley in the Telugu dubbing of the English movie Gandhi.

