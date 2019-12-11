From Sachin Jigar's live performance to cultural activities: All you need to know about Panchmahotsav 2019

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Continuing the tradition to promote tourism, encourage the local economy and showcase the Indian culture, Gujarat Tourism along with Panchmahal district administration hosts Panchmahotsav 2019 at Champaner, Panchmahal from 15th of December to 15th January.

Panchmahotsav 2019 will showcase immense cultural activities during the tenure of December 25-29 where various stars are set to perform live on stage. Singers like Kirtidan Gadhvi, Kinjal Dave, Bhoomi Trivedi, Parthiv Gohil, and Sachin Jigar are all geared to treat fans with their soulful music.

The Cultural evenings of this Panchmahotsav is witnessed by lakhs of people from across the nation who especially come to be a part of this event. The event creates a tent city, which also becomes an important tourist attraction. The event is also prominently showcased on social media through live streaming and web casting.

Not only cultural activities but also a tent city will be developed for the tenure of one month starting from December 15, 2019. The tent city will be the major tourist attraction spot which includes heritage walk, pilgrimage tour, and forest trail.

The soothing natural beauty that surrounds this place can offer some incomparable archaeological monuments, which comes along with fascinating tribal culture backed by tranquil spirituality. All of these tend to get amalgamated at the venue of Panchmahal becoming a gala event for all.

Not only tent city but it also allows you to experience trekking and do other activities as well

Panchmahotsav has been garnering immense love and overwhelming response from the visitors. It’s a perfect getaway for everyone who is looking for a beautiful and scenic experience.

The entire event is managed by Labh Decorators, Ahmedabad

