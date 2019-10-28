From Sara Ali Khan to Mallika Sherawat; here's how B-Townies celebrated Diwali

Lights, camera, reaction

Sara Ali Khan celebrated the festival with brothers Ibrahim and Taimur, father Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan. She also provided fans with a glimpse of the festive decorations that adorn their home.

Going green

Sonam K Ahuja and husband Anand Ahuja dressed up for Diwali lunch but ate only salads.

Sunny yellow

Karan Johar wrote, "It's the season. A pop of colour never hurt anyone (sic)."

Festive finery

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia celebrated Diwali for the first time with daughter Mehr.

Divine call

Mallika Sherawat posted pictures of Diwali puja at home.

We are family

It was famjam time for Varun Dhawan with parents David and Lali, brother Rohit and other family members. "Happy Diwali from my family to yours (sic)," he posted.

Diwali in Mexico

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and hubby Nick Jonas celebrated their first Diwali after marriage in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city in Mexico. It was diyas and sweets coupled with tacos.

