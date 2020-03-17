From Sooryavanshi to Haathi Mere Saathi, films that were pushed due to Coronavirus

The Coronavirus epidemic, for the uninitiated, has plagued the entire nation and the world, and this is perhaps why films like Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi and Rana Daggubati's Haathi Mere Saathi have been postponed! Let's talk about Akshay Kumar's actioner first, which has been helmed by Rohit Shetty and also stars Katrina Kaif. This was supposed to open in the cinemas on March 24 and enjoy the benefit of a six-day weekend.

However, keeping in mind everyone's safety, it was decided by the makers that the film will now release a little later. The exact release date isn't out yet and fans are desperately waiting to see when it finally comes out as this is arguably one of the biggest films of the year.

Kumar took to his Twitter account a few days ago and announced the same. This was what he had written:

Because our safety always, always comes first. Stay safe and take care of yourself pic.twitter.com/CnNfMT6Kck — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 12, 2020

Dharma Productions has, in fact, suspended all the administrative and production work until the situation is normalised. Look at their tweet right here:

In light of the ongoing global health crisis, we wish for everyone to stay calm and stay safe.



- The Dharma Family pic.twitter.com/6QFpBHW5RR — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) March 16, 2020

Next in line is a multi-lingual drama, Haathi Mere Saathi, spearheaded by Rana Daggubati. This drama set in the jungles that chronicles the lives of elephants and how one man vows to protect them was slated to release on April 2. But this was pushed ahead too. Here's the official statement:

And Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which was scheduled to release way back in 2018 and was looking for a suitable release date since then, has also been pushed from its date of March 20. Arjun Kapoor, the film's leading man, announced the news on his Twitter account:

Given the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, we have decided to postpone the release of Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The health and safety of everyone is of utmost importance at this time. — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) March 14, 2020

And last but not the least, the Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone starrer 83. Taking advantage of a Good Friday, the makers had planned to release the film on April 10, and the trailer was supposed to be launched in a grand manner on March 11. Unfortunately, the plan was cancelled. Even though there hasn't been any official confirmation by the makers, it seems the film may not release on April 10. Let's wait and watch!

All the cine-goers are going to miss visiting cinema halls for the next few weeks. Cinema halls across the country are being shut in almost every state now till March 31. Till then, let's stay safe and keep taking precautions.

