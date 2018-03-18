From SRK, Gauri to Ranveer Singh, find out Bollywood celebs' favourite Hollywood destination

Considering the immense public glare and their popularity, the stars prefer travelling abroad to live like any common man, and one destination that tops the chart-list is - Los Angeles



Shah Rukh Khan

Hollywood and Bollywood have always inspired and creatively complimented each other. From the Oscar-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire being shot in Mumbai to our desi girl Priyanka Chopra starring in the American television series Quantico, the starry exchange has always been there. Apart from the movies, Hollywood and Bollywood seem to share another common love – Los Angeles. Besides playing home to Hollywood, Los Angeles has also been the favorite hotspot of Bollywood's most celebrated stars. With its vibrant culture and iconic landmarks, it comes as no surprise that the City of Angels scores high when it comes to attracting the crème la crème.

Shah Rukh Khan:

Shah Rukh Khan and his family went on a quiet family vacation to Los Angeles last year. The Badshah took his children to the popular Universal Studios Hollywood, which features thrilling rides like the Jurassic Park Ride and Despicable Me Minion Mayhem among many others. SRK's caption to his Twitter post bore testament to the fun times he had and the memories he created with his lil' one at the studios.

Took the kids 2 @Unistudios , this time AbRam's turn. Thx for the hospitality & as always I am a wimp on the rides! pic.twitter.com/33N9oOQ283

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 22, 2017

During their trip to Los Angeles, Gauri and the kids were also seen soaking up the sun on the beaches of Malibu.

Home is where the heart lies

John Abraham:

Many of the Bollywood glitterati own luxe houses in the heart of the beautiful City of Angels. John Abraham owns a house in the very trendy surrounds of Bel Air, Los Angeles. John's sprawling property shares the neighborhood with the likes of Jennifer Anniston and Angelina Jolie! His love for the city is evident by the fact that he also got married in Los Angeles back in 2014, in what was a very intimate ceremony amongst close family members.

Sunny Leone:

Bollywood babe Sunny Leone gifted herself a massive bungalow in Los Angeles for her 36th birthday. Her beautiful house is just 5 minutes away from the iconic Hollywood sign, and we're envious of the panoramic view of the skyline she gets to wake up to.

Madhuri Dixit:

The official dhak-dhak girl of Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit, also made Los Angeles her home after getting married and bidding adieu to the film industry.

Grooving to the tunes of L.A.

Ekta Kapoor:

Television czarina and film producer Ekta Kapoor brought in the year 2018 with her girlfriends in Los Angeles.

Renowned for its pulsating lifestyle and dynamic dance scenes, the city is the perfect place to let your hair down.

Priyanka Chopra:

Owing to her Hollywood stint, mega-star Priyanka Chopra can often be seen making her way to the Hollywood capital. In fact, she hosted a Thanksgiving party at her home in the city last year.

Ranveer Singh:

Ranveer Singh basking in the beauty of this scenic location in Los Angeles.

