From Super 30 to War, Hrithik Roshan's transformation is out there even in his dance

Superstar Hrithik Roshan who has been getting rave reviews for his transformation from Super 30 teacher Anand to War's Kabir has not only kept his transformation limited to his character but it is completely evident with his dance as well. The actor has also transformed his dancing style from Super 30 to War. In Super 30 the actor is seen dancing in a reserved manner of a professor where he made everyone believe that he could dance like a non-dancer while in War, Hrithik has gone all out with his impeccable dance moves.

In Super 30, he is seen dancing very differently almost as if his character Anand Kumar was dancing out of joy and happiness to celebrate moments with bare minimum steps. It seemed like Hrithik Roshan almost unlearnt dancing which is his forte when we saw Hrithik dancing in Super 30. But now in War, Hrithik Roshan is ruling the screen with his popular Ghungroo hook step.

Speaking about transformation, Hrithik looks completely shredded and chiselled in his new look as Kabir and it's surprising to see him look so different when its barely been some time we saw Hrithik Roshan in a completely de-glammed look in 'Super 30'. It's almost unbelievable that he is performing two characters that are on different ends of the spectrum and has brought to his audience, both the portrayals within just 3 months.

Hrithik Roshan's performance in Super 30 stole the hearts of the fans around the world where he imbibed the essence of Anand Kumar in the movie. Fans are not only loving Hrithik's transformation but also his hook step of the recently released song Ghungroo where the actor has treated the fans with yet another iconic dance step.

After delivering a massive hit with his most recent 'Super 30' Hrithik Roshan recently topped the 'Top 5 Most Handsome Men in the World in August 2019'. The actor will now be seen next in the upcoming action-thriller WAR, with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The film is all set to release on 2nd October 2019.

