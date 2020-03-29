From The Forgotten Army to Guilty to Good Newwz to Section 375, things to binge-watch amid lockdown

One of the many impacts of social distancing includes working from home, which means longer work hours and isolation from your colleagues. To combat the loneliness and long working hours, Amazon Prime Video has movie suggestions for you to sit back and relax after your day of work. Here are 8 movies you must catch or re-watch before you go back to your daily routine.

The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye- Amazon Prime Video

Sunny Kaushal starrer The Forgotten Army is a true epic war series about the Indian soldiers from the Azad Hind Fauj who marched 3,884 km from Singapore to Delhi to free their country from British. Led by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, they fought against their size and scale but were labeled by the then ruling establishment as traitors. Experience an action-packed series recreate this momentous juncture in history.

Guilty- Netflix

When a college heartthrob is accused of rape by a less popular student, his girlfriend navigates various versions of the story in search of the truth.

Asur : Welcome to your dark Side- Voot

A unique crime thriller that pits two opposing worlds against each other. The less explored, intricate world of forensic science and the deep mysticism of ancient Indian Mythology.

Maska- Netflix

Set in Mumbai, Maska is the story of a retired government employee Yadav, his wife Maya and their 19-year-old son Chikoo who has a special condition. The family lives a happy life until Maya finds a job in Harsh Verma's office and soon the two fall in love. As their relationship blossoms, Maya promises Harsh to leave her husband provided he fulfills her one condition. What is Maya's condition? Will she separate from her loving husband?

The Test: A New era for Australia's Team- Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Original Series The Test – a new era for Australia's team is a cricket docuseries following the Australian men's cricket team offering a behind the scenes to look at how world's best cricket team fell from grace and was forced to reclaim their title and integrity. The Australian Men's Cricket Team has been rocked by a cheating scandal, and now they must rebuild their culture and reclaim their status as the world's number one side.

Troop Zero- Amazon Prime Video

In rural 1977 Georgia, a misfit girl dreams of life in outer space. When a competition offers her a chance to be recorded on NASA's Golden Record, she recruits a makeshift troop of Birdie Scouts, forging friendships that last a lifetime.

Good Newwz- Available on Amazon Prime Video

Two couples with the same surnames pursue in-vitro fertilization and wait for their upcoming babies. Trouble ensues when they find that the sperms of each couple have been mixed with each other.

Section 375- Amazon Prime Video

A celebrated Bollywood director Rohan Khurana stands accused by a female member of his crew, Anjali Dangle of having raped her at his residence.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates