From the streets to the bar

An international mixologist reimagines local ingredients and markets for a swanky new cocktail menu

Chikoo Martini

A Walk down any old market in the city offers a sensory experience that can serve as a muse for various art forms. For Matthew Hall, bars manager Asia, Hakkasan Group, the heady fragrances of attar gully, fresh fruits at Crawford Market and the smell of rain-drenched mud reflect in the restaurant chain's cocktails menu, Only At. While the menu for its outlets the world over is the same, the Only At one will be exclusively available in Mumbai. It also includes dishes such as roasted mango duck with lemon sauce.



Matthew Hall discovers heady ittars at Nayaab perfume store on Mohammed Ali Road. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Hall will also conduct a mixology masterclass this week, where you can learn to create these cocktails. From experimenting with chikoo for the first time to losing his way in the lanes of Crawford Market, Hall had quite an experience merging different cultures. "The key is to keep the character of the cocktail and maintain the balance while retaining the identity of each element. What also works is complementing flavours combined with ingredients that are easily translatable and identified, such as chikoo with apple, or sandalwood with woody Bourbon. Aroma and texture are key links between the experience and the cocktail. So, we have used a range of essences to aromatise glassware and fresh fruit, too," says Hall.



Sandalwood old fashioned; Mughal martini

He usually starts by putting together a mood board of elements that define the texture, aroma and flavour he is aiming for. "Then it's a case of putting these together through a story based on local memories or experiences. The aim is to communicate an experience through the cocktail," Hall explains.

ON September 21, 6 pm (workshop)

AT Hakkasan, Bandra West

LOG ON TO insider.in

ENTRY Rs 2,500

