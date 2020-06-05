From tunes to talk

Podcasts and TV shows feature creative people and talk about achievements and experiences. However, it isn't often that the creative process receives the limelight. A Sound Approach, a podcast by musician and music producer, Sanaya Ardeshir (who goes by the name Sandunes) does just that. Since its launch on April 26 amid the lockdown, the podcast has released five episodes in which Ardeshir talks to filmmakers, musicians, producers and others. We like the mix of people it brings to the fore, from rapper Sofia Ashraf to music professional turned home chef Neysa Mendes. It's evident that it is Ardeshir's own network on play, with everyone linked to the music industry in some way, but an interesting mix all the same.



The 30-odd-minute episodes delve into their journeys, processes and ask basic questions like "What constitutes the creative?" and "Who is a creative person?" Guests talk with ease about self-doubt as an artiste, payments, gender imbalances and inspirations. The episode with Mendes focuses on changing career paths and may offer much insight to someone looking to turn a hobby into a career. The first episode with artiste Anushka Manchanda, is more run of the mill than the other and yet, makes for an engaging listen.

Others feature filmmakers Shreeda Patel and Misha Ghose. The show descriptions tell you where the episodes were shot and introduce a rare visual element, letting you imagine the setting. Though shot before the lockdown, Ardeshir takes the time to contextualise them in the introduction. We like that even though the conversations are far from the new normal we now live in, the host is mindful of it at the very least.



And though this podcast is meant for everyone, for once those within the creative fields will take back something too.

