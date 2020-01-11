From Vaastav to Munna Bhai MBBS, a look at Sanjay Dutt's most fascinating performances

Superstar Sanjay Dutt is one of the most revered and versatile actors in the industry. Over the years, the actor has delivered some stellar performances that have set him apart in his own league. Sanjay Dutt has come a long way from his debut and has done over 187 films and has a host of projects lined up for him.

Here is a list of some of the best performances by Sanjay Dutt:

1. Rocky - The list would be incomplete without mentioning the movie that started it all, Sanjay Dutt made his debut in Bollywood as Rakesh aka Rocky. This is the movie that started it all and there's no looking back when the actor’s character was essayed with so much perfection that the nation went swooning over him.

2. Vaastav - One of the most memorable performances ever by Sanjay Dutt is Ragu from Vaastav, the actor left a mark with his stellar acting and portrayal of a character that has layers of emotions with a vibe of grey to itself. One of the characters that stay etched, as fresh as ever.

3. Munna Bhai MBBS - Murli Prasad Sharma aka Munna is one of the most beloved characters in the history of Bollywood, be it Munna Bhai MBBS or Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Sanjay Dutt's Munna has certainly cemented its place in the hearts of millions of his fans.

4. Agneepath - In the official remake of the cult classic, Sanjay Dutt essayed the role of Kancha Cheena and nailed it. Even after portraying a negative character, Sanjay Dutt's performance won not only the love of fans but also garnered a lot of critical appreciation.

5. Prasthanam - Sanjay Dutt as Baldev Pratap Singh in Prassthanam received a lot of critical appreciation and was also the first project of his own production house Sanjay S Dutt Productions.

6. Panipat - The actor's most recent outing as Ahmed Shah Abdali in Panipat was loved by one and all. One of the strongest roles by the actor, this one has been the one that shows high perseverance and grit.

The audience appreciated all the characters so much and now Sanjay Dutt is in demand by all and the actor's work is the proof of the same.

Sanjay Dutt has about half a dozen interesting projects lined up including KGF: Chapter 2, Sadak 2, Shamshera, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Prithviraj, Torbaaz. Apart from starring in all the aforementioned films, Sanjay Dutt will also be working towards creating cutting-edge content for his home production, Sanjay S Dutt Productions.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates