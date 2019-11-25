Frozen 2 Box Office Collection: Elsa and Anna's adventure mints Rs 22.74 crore

Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee's animated adventure film Frozen 2 has seen a massive positive response from Indian audiences. The film has done great business at the Indian box office since it released on November 22. According to a tweet shared by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Frozen 2 has crossed the lifetime business of its predecessor on day one itself. Here's what he tweeted:

#Frozen2 is a success... Goes from strength to strength... Emerges big fav of kids/families... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #Frozen [â¹ 2.8 cr] on *Day 1* itself... Fri 3.35 cr, Sat 7.10 cr, Sun 8.65 cr. Total: â¹ 19.10 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. All versions. Gross BOC: â¹ 22.74 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 25, 2019

Frozen 2 collected Rs 3.35 crore on the opening day itself, while on Saturday and Sunday, the collections improved drastically. On Saturday, the film earned Rs 7.10 crore and on Sunday, it collected Rs 3.35 crore. The sequel of the 2013 hit Frozen released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Priyanka Chopra and sister Parineeti Chopra lent their voices to Elsa and Anna respectively in the Hindi version of Frozen 2.

Set in the fantastical land of Arendelle, Frozen is a story of two sisters, Elsa and Anna, who set off on a path to find acceptance and love. It's an adventure where the two sisters try to save their kingdom, while also trying to find their own self by putting their past and present together.

