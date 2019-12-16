Frozen 2 crosses USD 1 billion mark at global box office

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee's Frozen 2 has crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office, setting a record by becoming the sixth Disney release of the year to do so and the eighth title of 2019 overall. The Walt Disney Animation project has grossed $366.5 million in the US and $666 million internationally, taking the worldwide total to $1.032 billion, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Set in the fantastical land of Arendelle, Frozen is a story of two sisters Elsa and Anna who are on a path of finding acceptance and love, while trying to save their kingdom infused with heart-touching music and emotions. Elsa is struggling to accept her magical icy powers and effervescent Anna is trying to find a bond with her sister.

"Frozen 2" brought back their story as they go on a quest to find their own identity, by tracing their past and piecing it together with their present. "Frozen 2" released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on November 22.

In 2013, "Frozen" grossed $1.28 billion at the global box office, and became the top-grossing animated film of all time. It also won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

The film's voice cast includes Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad and Santino Fontana, Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown.

Globally, the film is leading in China with $111.5 million, followed by South Korea ($85.4 million) -- where "Frozen 2" is now the top-grossing animated title of all time, then in Japan ($67.3 million), the UK ($49.6 million), Germany ($39.9 million) and France ($37 million).

The other 2019 members of the billion-dollar club are "Avengers: Endgame", which is also the top-grossing film of all time with $2.79 billion globally, "The Lion King" ($1.65 billion), "Spider-Man: Far From Home" ($1.31 billion), "Captain Marvel" ($1.12 billion), "Toy Story 4" ($1.07 billion), "Joker" ($1.06 billion) and "Aladdin" ($1.05 billion). Most of the films in the list were released by Disney, except for Sony Pictures Entertainment's "Spider-Man" movie and Warner Bros. project based on a DC comic character -- "Joker".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates