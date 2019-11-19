Frozen 2: Mahesh Babu has an adorable reaction to daughter Sitara dubbing for the film

Mahesh Babu, a name that needs no introduction, has all the reasons to be a proud father. His seven-year-old daughter, Sitara, makes her first step towards the world of movies as she's all set to give her voice to Baby Elsa in the upcoming Hollywood film, Frozen 2.

He took to his Instagram account and wrote- Can't get better... Elsa and Baby Elsa, and posted a picture of her daughter with actor Nithya Menen, who dubs for the grown-up Elsa. The picture was truly adorable and given the names associated with the film, Frozen 2 seems to be a bonafide blockbuster.

Have a look at the picture right here:

And commenting further on his reaction, Mahesh Babu's wife, Namrata Shirodkar also posted an excerpt from one of her interviews on her Instagram account and wrote- Destiny has its own ways. Voicing her favourite character is truly a dream come true for her. This is an incredible moment for us. Have a look:

Frozen 2 is getting bigger and better as the Hindi version has Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra and Sunidhi Chauhan associated with it, and Nithya Menen and Sitara in the Telugu version. The film is all set to release on November 22.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates