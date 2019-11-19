MENU

Frozen 2: Mahesh Babu has an adorable reaction to daughter Sitara dubbing for the film

Updated: Nov 19, 2019, 18:37 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

As Sitara gears up for her dubbing for the Hollywood film Frozen 2, dad Mahesh Babu has an endearing reaction

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Mahesh Babu
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu, a name that needs no introduction, has all the reasons to be a proud father. His seven-year-old daughter, Sitara, makes her first step towards the world of movies as she's all set to give her voice to Baby Elsa in the upcoming Hollywood film, Frozen 2.

He took to his Instagram account and wrote- Can't get better... Elsa and Baby Elsa, and posted a picture of her daughter with actor Nithya Menen, who dubs for the grown-up Elsa. The picture was truly adorable and given the names associated with the film, Frozen 2 seems to be a bonafide blockbuster.

Have a look at the picture right here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Can’t get better...Elsa and baby Elsa ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ @nithyamenen @disneyindia

A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh) onNov 18, 2019 at 8:40am PST

And commenting further on his reaction, Mahesh Babu's wife, Namrata Shirodkar also posted an excerpt from one of her interviews on her Instagram account and wrote- Destiny has its own ways. Voicing her favourite character is truly a dream come true for her. This is an incredible moment for us. Have a look:

Frozen 2 is getting bigger and better as the Hindi version has Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra and Sunidhi Chauhan associated with it, and Nithya Menen and Sitara in the Telugu version. The film is all set to release on November 22.

