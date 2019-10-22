Frozen 2 posters: Meet Elsa, Anna, and the rest of the gang!

We're excited and how! The makers of Frozen 2 have just dropped the newest character posters from the film and we can't keep calm. Queen Elsa looks fierce while Anna seems to be on an adventure with everyone's favourite snowman, Olaf. All the characters, including Kristoff and Sven look incredible.

Disney shared the character posters on its Instagram handle with the caption: "Ready for more #Frozen2? Check out the brand-new character posters from the film, in theaters November 22."

In case you missed it, the Hindi version of Frozen 2 will have voiceovers by none other than the Chopra sisters! Priyanka Chopra will be the voice for Elsa, while Parineeti will lend her voice to Anna. Walt Disney India took to their official Instagram account to announce this news. The handle shared a teaser poster and wrote: "Some moments are worth melting for! Welcoming the dynamic sisters @priyankachopra and @parineetichopra as the voices for Elsa and Anna in Hindi!" They have also created a hashtag #Frozensisters.

Presented by Walt Disney India, the Hindi version of Frozen 2 is scheduled to release on November 22, 2019.

