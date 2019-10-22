MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Frozen 2 posters: Meet Elsa, Anna, and the rest of the gang!

Published: Oct 22, 2019, 19:05 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

The makers of Frozen 2 have released new character posters from the film. Check them out!

Elsa in Frozen 2's new character poster. Pictures/Instagram: disneyfrozen
Elsa in Frozen 2's new character poster. Pictures/Instagram: disneyfrozen

We're excited and how! The makers of Frozen 2 have just dropped the newest character posters from the film and we can't keep calm. Queen Elsa looks fierce while Anna seems to be on an adventure with everyone's favourite snowman, Olaf. All the characters, including Kristoff and Sven look incredible.

Disney shared the character posters on its Instagram handle with the caption: "Ready for more #Frozen2? Check out the brand-new character posters from the film, in theaters November 22."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Ready for more #Frozen2? Check out the brand-new character posters from the film, in theaters November 22.

A post shared by Disney’s Frozen 2 (@disneyfrozen) onOct 21, 2019 at 12:00pm PDT

In case you missed it, the Hindi version of Frozen 2 will have voiceovers by none other than the Chopra sisters! Priyanka Chopra will be the voice for Elsa, while Parineeti will lend her voice to Anna. Walt Disney India took to their official Instagram account to announce this news. The handle shared a teaser poster and wrote: "Some moments are worth melting for! Welcoming the dynamic sisters @priyankachopra and @parineetichopra as the voices for Elsa and Anna in Hindi!" They have also created a hashtag #Frozensisters.

Presented by Walt Disney India, the Hindi version of Frozen 2 is scheduled to release on November 22, 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

frozenhollywood newsEntertainment News

Here's when Salman Khan got angry on Bigg Boss contestants

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK