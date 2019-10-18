Frozen 2: Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra to dub the Hindi version

The Hindi film industry sets trends and also follows trends whenever possible. The new trend that's going on in the Hindi film industry is dubbing for Hollywood movies. The latest to join the bandwagon are the Chopra sisters - Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra.

These two Bollywood actresses will be dubbing for Disney's Frozen 2 movie. Priyanka Chopra will be doing the voiceover for Elsa and Parineeti Chopra for Anna's character.

Walt Disney India took to their official Instagram account to announce this news. The handle shared a teaser poster and wrote: "Some moments are worth melting for! Welcoming the dynamic sisters @priyankachopra and @parineetichopra as the voices for Elsa and Anna in Hindi!" They have also created a hashtag #Frozensisters.

The desi girl also shared the same teaser poster on her social media handle and was excited to announce the news of collaborating with her sister. "Mimi and Tisha are now Elsa and Anna! The #ChopraSisters are finally coming together for Disney's Frozen 2. Can't wait for you guys to see us… I mean HEAR us bring these amazing, strong characters to life in Hindi.

For the unversed, Parineeti Chopra's nickname is Tisha and Priyanka's is Mimi. While there are many who are excited to hear these sisters, there are a few who are disappointed with this idea.

Parineeti Chopra has time and again confessed her wish to collaborate with her Mimi 'didi' [sister]. The Ishaqzaade actress can tick this off her wishlist now. Presented by Walt Disney India, the Hindi version of Frozen 2 is scheduled to release on November 22, 2019.

Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did the Hindi voiceover for Angelina Jolie's character Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Prior to this, Shah Rukh Khan and son Aryan Khan dubbed the Hindi version of The Lion King. They did the voiceover for Mufasa and Simba's characters respectively.

