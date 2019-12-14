'Frozen 2' stocks controversy over promotion in Japan

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The promotion campaign for 'Frozen 2' in Japan by Walt Disney stocked a controversy around stealth marketing due to 'lack of miscommunication' between the manga artists who were hired to promote the musical fantasy film and the advertising company.

The situation came in notice early this December when many Twitter users noticed how seven manga artists had posted illustrations of characters from the flick using the same phrasing.

Earlier in December, Walt Disney Company in Japan issued an apology suggesting that the problem had arisen due to lack of communication.

Meanwhile, some of the manga artists took to Twitter to clear their part and stated they had been hired by the advertising agency and asked them not to disclose they were being paid to promote them.

Kosame Daizu, one of the manga artists, took up accountability for his promotional tweets and apologised to his more than 100,000 followers on Twitter.

Following the apology by the star, Disney Japan issued another statement taking responsibility for its mistake and said artists were not at fault.

The 3D computer-animated musical fantasy film spent the last three weekends on top of the Japanese box office and has taken in around $55 million so far.

