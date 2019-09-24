Frozen dessert from no-man's land

Food: Passable

Ambiance: None

Service: Slow

Cost: Strictly okay

Verdict: 0.5/3

A Disclaimer first. If you mistake this one for a dine-in or even a takeaway joint, be aware that when you reach the address mentioned online, you'd be treated to the stench of dried fish mixed with non-appetising street food — bang in the middle of nowhere. Apparently, Yogurtilicious only home delivers or hand delivers on the street — in case you happen to reach the area just like we did.

After a meal at Carters, a seven-minute walk to the address lead us to a bustling koliwada in Khar Danda (dried fish smell, remember?). The man on the phone asked us to wait where we were so he could deliver the food to us. What with all the unappetising odour around, we decided to head back and wait at Carter Road Promenade while placing the order on the phone. The delivery took 30 minutes.



Banofee smoothie

The berry fans we are, we chose the Strawberry n Cream (Rs 200 for 200 gm). This was supposed to be strawberry yoghurt with red velvet crumbs, strawberry poppers, whipped cream and strawberry drizzle — but we got strawberry yoghurt with frugally sprinkled red velvet crumbs and some syrup. Up next was caramel crunch (Rs 200 for 200 gm). Again, it was to have salted caramel yoghurt, butterscotch ball, caramel almond and caramel sauce. But what was served had salted caramel yoghurt and some butterscotch balls. Crunch? What crunch? Now, when you call something "signature", it better be good, right? None of the two dishes were.

Playing it safe, we had ordered strawberry (Rs 100), blueberry (Rs 100), chocolate (Rs 80) and salted caramel (Rs 120) in smaller cups to check the variety of the already limited flavours — they were just like what all frozen yogurt tastes like, but we were partial to the salted caramel flavour. It tasted like a frozen variety of mishti doi, maybe that's why.

The banoffee smoothie was the saving grace, but the blueberry creamy Belgian waffle (Rs 120) again was chewy and unappetising. The folks here have a lot of homework to do — like how to pack a frozen dessert so that it doesn't reach a semi-liquid state by the time it is delivered 10 minutes from the time it is made, and also, will someone tell them that you can't eat yogurt with a plastic fork? Seriously, we tried. You can't.

At Yogurtilicious, near Customs Office, Laxmi Nagar, Khar Danda.

Time 12 pm to 3am

Call 9324175792

