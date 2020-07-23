FSL11 to Make a Boom in the Fantasy Sports Gaming App Industry

India and cricket go hand in hand. Cricket is their life, it is an emotion and a platform that serves fantasy cricket their knight in shining armor. Through fantasy cricket platforms, the players can earn a cash reward. One such app providing the platform of fantasy cricket is the fantasy sports league i.e. FSL11.

FSL11 is all the mixture of sports and fantasies. The website of FSL11 is for the true cricket fans and gives them a platform to fulfill their fantasy. Over half of the decade, fantasy cricket has been doing some wonders in the business world by earning immense profits which is the boon for the Indian startup community. And that is exactly what FSL11 is… it is a boon for the fantasy sports gaming industry.

FSL11 is a website started by a sports fan, basically cricket. When you start something new and innovative, you usually don’t wait for the outcomes, you do it because of the zeal in you. The same happened with the founders of FSL11, which has become one of the most popular fantasy cricket app ever known. FSL11 is the fantasy gaming website by the sports lover and for the sports lover with the aim to boost the skill set of its users to play fantasy games in a 100% completely secured environment.

Through FSL11, you can get in the comfort of your living room. You can choose your own team of 11 players including your friends and the other best players. You can control the team with your managerial skills and professionalism, you can choose the best captain, vice-captain, wicket-keeper, batsman, and baller for your team depending upon each player’s performance. It will bring your directorial and managerial skills into action. Watch their performance, and win cash and exciting prices every day.

The fantasy cricket world is known as a dynamic business area, where users continuously shift to different platforms if they don’t find the current platform enough satisfying. So, as there are several other competitors out there, FSL11 believes that to make it extraordinary, it has to provide what customers want.

Founded in 2018, FSL11's mission is to offer fun and be India’s most trusted fantasy sports platform, and it is just at the start of its wonderful journey. FSL11 is owned and operated by Brainy Bucks Games Pvt. Ltd. FSL11 is constantly improving the quality of the offerings and the range of services, which has resulted in FSL11 evolving into a well-known brand in a short time-span.

Evolution in gaming

From playing fantasy cricket to now playing fantasy football, the FSL11 has evolved itself with time. Be it the features like transfer of cash or the daily updates, the match schedules, blogs, or the journals for the beginners, FSL11 has evolved itself at every step and always cared about what the customers want, and has strived to achieve it.

The introduction of fantasy football was made seeing the growing craze for football in the country. Having a platform where players can easily connect with the sport would be a really amazing thing for the players.

FSL11 disguises itself from other platforms in various ways. For instance, along with the win of daily cash prizes, it also offers easy withdrawal and transfer of money to and from your bank account instantly. It gives a chance to compete with friends, choose your own team and

Challenges faced during the growing period

At the beginning like every business, FSL11 had difficulty in funding its startup, but with the constant changes the team made, working in a difficult and hectic environment and keeping up with the expectations of the players and clients, FSL11 team has really stood out and made FSL11 what it is now.

FSL11 also has IPL fantasy cricket, International cricket matches, T20, T10, all regulated by the BCCI which helps in keeping the record of everyday matches and carrying out all of them smoothly. The record for future matches is also available on the website so that the player does not miss out on anything.

FSL 11 invests in plenty of research to make the product more user-friendly. The market will only grow after IPL or any other cricket series, and the team is expecting better growth. Cricket in India has grown multi-fold in the last four to five years. The reach has increased with the explosive growth of viewing on mobiles and the reduction of the cost of data in the country.

During the IPL, FSL11 uses HotStar's APIs for effective targeting as the streaming giant has a clear demarcation of its subscribers' profiles. This has helped the startup onboard more users onto its platform.

What does the future hold?

The mark of fantasy cricket was in the early 2000s but only as a minuscule idea. Since that time there has been a constant increase in the number of players, and the interaction rate due to an increase in technology and easier access to sports.

It is expected that with an increase in the technological outcomes and growth of sports and people’s interest in other curricular activities, the rise of fantasy cricket will achieve heights and event persons would be seen enjoying and playing with fantasy cricket app.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever