FSSAI has new formula for quality train food

Picture used for representational purposes

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India in Delhi has come up with a plan to bring in transparency in the Indian Railways services and ensure higher hygiene standards. To make services more transparent for the passengers, FSSAI this week proposed printing QR code (matrix barcode) and the name of the railway kitchen on food packets.

"Food and Drug Administration checks the quality of food served on trains regularly. But to ensure better surveillance, FSSAI has decided to appoint food safety supervisors at kitchen units. They would be able to check all the parameters of food safety," said FSSAI state official. "It is customers' right to know about the food they are consuming, hence, FSSAI has instructed to put QR code, manufacturing date and name of the kitchen," he said. He added, FSSAI would also suggest selling more ready-to-make food packets as freshly made food may spoil during transfer.

The FSSAI is also considering installing CCTV cameras at the kitchens and uploading the footage on the official website. However, a final decision on this has not been taken yet. As the plan has just been proposed, the railway departments have not received any instructions yet. "So far, we haven't received any letter from FSSAI. When an order comes, we would certainly implement it. We anyway check the foods served on a regular basis," a senior IR spokesperson told mid-day.

