FSSAI to make companies place key nutrient information on packaged food

According to the body, placing key nutrient information on the front of packaged foods can help consumers make informed food choices

To tackle growing cases of obesity, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is in the process of making it mandatory for all companies to publish sugar, high fat, and oil content on their packets with red ink. According to the body, placing key nutrient information on the front of packaged foods can help consumers make informed food choices.

Confirming the move, a senior officer from FSSAI, Maharashtra, said, "FSSAI is in discussions with higher authorities to make it compulsory for food companies across the country. Recently, a meeting was held to finalise the matter. Once it gets the nod, all food packets will have labels on the front for better visibility."

In Mumbai, around 1,78,097 patients were treated last year of which 1,77,341 were treated in a public hospital and 756 in private hospitals. As per the health management information system (HMIS) data, Maharashtra recorded around 9,37,047 hypertension cases in hospitals in 2018-19.

Medical experts have hailed the move. "Presently, all food packets contain the bifurcations of nutrients at the back of it. But when a consumer sees a packet of chocolates or fries, they don't bother to turn the packet. So, if they put the information on the front, it might help change the mind of a consumer," said Dr Gautam Bhansal, senior physician at Bombay Hospital.

